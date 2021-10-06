Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get Navratri ready with these heavily embellished dupattas
Navratri is almost here and so are our Garba plans. It doesn’t matter how small your celebrations are (because of the pandemic), dress your best self with these statement dupattas and attend the festival in style. This ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has numerous discounts and the subsidised prices make it a must to grab these beautiful pieces before they run out. So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!
1. Silk Bandhani Multi-Colored Dupatta
Bandhani is never out of style. Shop this multicolour dupatta in a concoction of green, yellow and red with gota work at the border and a Latkan at the hems. Pair it with a white kurta and enhance your look with this beautiful piece.
2. Dupatta with Gota Work (Red and Brown)
With earthy hues swirling in this statement dupatta, this silk dupatta is a must have for your collection. The detailing at the border and the luscious sheen makes it a star piece to own.
3. Jaipuri Leheriya Heavy Dupatta
This dupatta in doria silk is a one-of-a-kind piece. The green and blue dye in the leheriya fashion gives it the resemblance of ocean waves hitting the shore. If you like minimal pieces without much pomp and show, this one’s for you!
4. Art Silk Jodhpuri Bandhani Bandhej
This dupatta can be paired with any color and either traditional or fusion outfits as well. The red is very prominent and will make you stand out in a crowd. The bandhani and gold panel repeats make the design balanced and wearable. Go grab this piece now!
5. Heavy Dupatta (Red and Orange)
Red and orange always go hand in hand. This bandhani piece is the ultimate essential for your wardrobe. Get Navratri ready by pairing it with a black top or kurta over a skirt with silver oxidised jewellery and you’re good to go!
6. Silk Patola Style Dupatta
Patola, the double ikat art from Gujarat is one of the most intricate and underrated textile arts of our country. This piece in silk with black and red has a very elegant and classy look so pair it with your best outfits and make everyone turn around to adore the beauty of this piece.
