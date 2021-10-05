Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Must have sports shoes for the fitness freak in you

Although quite overlooked, the wellness of your feet is an integral part of your overall health. Hence, it is necessary to use quality and comfortable footwear when running, working or even grocery shopping! Hoping the following list of must-have sport shoes will provide you with plenty of options to make the best choice during this mega Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The offers and discounts are mind boggling to say the least, so go on the wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Mesh Shoes (Pink)

This mesh shoe is the most comfortable and innovative shoe ever. The concave – convex texture of the outsole increases the friction, keeps you safe on slippery roads and provides cushioning and bounce performance. It also provides impact absorption, comfort and support while reducing fatigue and enhancing recovery while walking.

PRICE: ₹ 589

2. Grey Sports Shoes

This blue and grey number is a must have as its features include durability and resilience. The Vinyl Acetate sole and the lace-up closure are perfectly crafted to ensure comfort and longevity. So go grab this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 849

3. Colourblock Running Shoes

This pop funky shoe is here to dominate the style of Gen Z. The colour blocking in pink, black, yellow and grey makes it a product that could be categorised as wearable art. Whether you wear it for your workouts or a casual affair, it is bound to get people asking for the details of this masterpiece.

PRICE: ₹ 633

4. Black Sports Shoes

Don't choose between a sporty and trendy look, these sports shoes are designed in sync with latest fashion trends. Black in colour, these shoes are made up of premium quality flyknit material as well as with EVA sole to ensure durability. Along with cushioned footbeds to provide you flawless wearing comfort. Style these with your casuals to complete the look.

PRICE: ₹ 699

5. Cyan Running Shoes

Get this lightweight shoe for all-day comfort. Featuring a soft and cushioned sole with special bounce compound for comfort and stress-free feet. These shoes are a perfect blend of elegance and style, breaking the stereotype of geeky & boring daily wear shoes along with a timeless sense of style.

PRICE: ₹ 615

6. Mesh Shoes (Maroon)

This minimal piece in maroon mesh is perfect for everyday wear. Ranking high on the comfort factor, this pair features a slip-on entry along with the absence of tie up laces. Perfect for us lazy fellas who have a hard time tying and untying the laces. So go grab this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 619

