Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Silver oxidised jewellery for rocking Navratri in style

Oxidised jewellery is the ultimate route to accessorise any bland outfit and take the glam up a notch. So much so, that Navratri outfits are close to incomplete without a silver choker, kamarband or the infamous coin necklaces. As Navratri is already here, our list of specially curated oxidised jewellery pieces is here for the last-minute styling plans and would also serve as a perfect gift for your sister or wife. The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has a plethora of discounts and these pieces at such mind-blowing prices are a definite steal! So wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping.

1. Silver Antique Choker Necklace

For minimal jewellery lovers, this choker and earring set is the perfect antidote, away from those flashy sets with too much going on. The choker has a golden braided thread attachment and is made in a good quality material to ensure durability. The earrings are stud-like and very elegant. Go get this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 182

2. Afghani Tribal Jewellery Combo

This set is a must have owing to its price! You get a necklace, earrings and these bangles, all together which makes it an absolute steal. The design is very artistic as the necklace features a black thread chain and a huge circular pendant along with jhumka style earrings. The stackable bangles can also be worn with the set or as stand-alone pieces depending on your outfit.

PRICE: ₹ 424

3. Vintage Coin Necklace

This stylish bohemian Tibetan style coin necklace is made from premium quality alloy material that makes it skin friendly and rust resistant. Its high-quality construction lets it retain its quality and shine for years to come. Wear it with your black top/ kurti and you’re good to go.

PRICE: ₹ 295

4. Art Brass and Ruby Jewellery Set

This traditional Indian inspired temple necklace set of God Laxmi based in German silver is made of a good quality alloy. The religious iconography makes it all the more beautiful and a masterpiece in its own might. Gift it to your daughter or sister this Navratri and let Goddess Laxmi shower her blessings on everyone.

PRICE: ₹ 390

5. Oxidised Kamarband

Navratri is incomplete without donning a good kamarband at your waist. The length of the chain is 28 cm + 7 cm adjustable. The beautiful ghungroo work in this piece makes it all the more impactful and will surely get people asking about the details of this piece.

PRICE: ₹ 549

6. Silver Choker Necklace with Earrings

This high neck choker necklace with earrings made from brass material is assured to remain in its original glory even after years of usage. Easy to wear, light in weight and gives you a rich look perfectly crafted for women of all ages. It can be worn on any occasion to boost up your style factor.

PRICE: ₹ 399

7. Antique Ghungroo Finger Ring

Craft an impeccable look by donning this antique silver tone finger ring with dangling beads and textured details. Club this elegant piece of ornament with a kurti of your choice for any festive occasion. Grab it now!

PRICE: ₹ 200

