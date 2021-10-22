Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: 6 Stunning anklets that’ll suit both ethnic & modern looks

Anklets, which are also known as ankle chains, were an integral part of women in South Asia since time immemorial. They have also been worn by Egyptian women and it is said to have properties that invoke feminine power and also to show their bravery as a tribe against other rival tribes. With time, it has become a fashion accessory that gels well with all kinds of outfits and also gives an edgy look. There are different types of anklets and few people opt to wear them only on a single foot to give it a modern spin.

Butterfly Anklet

This contemporary design, stylish one-piece rose gold plated anklets are an elegant accessory that will go well with your Indo-Western looks as well as your traditional attires. It’s subtle and cool without grabbing much attention yet making a minimal stylish statement.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 199

Buy Now

Oxidised Silver Floral Anklet

A mere look will be enough for you to fall in love with these pretty anklets. It’s adjustable and features a beautiful floral design in oxidised silver material.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 189

Buy Now

Gold Plated Anklets

These golden ankles will be perfect for your traditional ensembles and also vibes with the festive spirit. It is antique gold plated alloy and is studded with hand-picked superior Kundan stones.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 319

Buy Now

Trendy Gold Anklets

An elegant design featuring a stone-studded pattern that suits all skin tones and will definitely stand out stunningly, these anklets are sure for the win!

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 132

Buy Now

Evil Eye Anklet

The millennial favourite style of ankles is the black thread ones with evil eye beads. It’s super chic and gives an edgy sophistication to your modern looks. It can also be worn as a bracelet or chain.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 81

Buy Now

Traditional Anklet

Get Diwali ready with these beautiful anklets that oozes royalty and grace in their gorgeous design. These golden ones are perfect to pair up with your sarees, Anarkali suits or any ethnic look that rings festive bells.

Price: Rs 1000

Deal: Rs 226

Buy Now