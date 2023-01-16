Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: 10 Branded Women’s Handbags to Seize from Sale

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is the gimmick to seize all branded and designer handbags at exclusive discounts. If you were always teetering between buying and not buying, then let us tell you that this is a great chance to pull back those voguish bags you tossed aside just because of their hefty prices. Here we have curated a list of the most exclusive branded handbags that have received the stamp of approval without any doubt. Their style, design, versatility, and high-fashion appearance tick off all boxes and help you to organize your belongings in the most convenient way. Scroll down and check them out. Best Branded Handbags to Grab from Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2023

1. Lavie Malnov Tote Bag Lavie has managed to make its space in the heart of every fashionista. And, this tote bag is all that you need to dump in your essentials with ease. It is light in weight, long-lasting, and comes in a color that compliments every outfit. Crafted from vegan leather, this bag from Lavie is spacious and features an alluring herringbone pattern at the front. Plus, the Croco texture and woven detailings make it an apt bag to carry on a weekend getaway, parties, meetings, or casual get-togethers. Another bonus — its flawless price cut makes it a must-have.

Original Price: Rs. 2,490 Offer Price: Rs. 747 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 2. Van Heusen Shoulder Bag Minimalistic shoulder bags are the best when you wish to ditch bulky handbags for the day. Please note that sleek and compact handbags too have immense power to level up your OOTD and saas things up. This Van Heusen Shoulder Bag is the go-to bag to slip your cards, cash, smartphone, handkerchief, and lipsticks with ease. Just delve into it once, and you get to grab the right stuff at the right time. Don’t forget to thank Amazon sale for helping you bring this minimalistic piece home.

Original Price: Rs. 1,799 Offer Price: Rs. 1,231 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 3. Baggit Satchel Handbag Satchel handbags come with a whole lot of distinct charm. And, this Baggit Satchel Handbag is something you can’t take your eyes off. Its impeccable muddy color, neat stitching, perfect dimensions, long shoulder strap, and knapsack-like look, makes it a contemporary piece of fashion. With the ability to match all of your western apparel, this handbag’s compartment and zippered closure ensure that you don’t leave any of your belonging behind. Amazon’s Republic Day Sale is offering a good deal on this stunning bag.

Original Price: Rs. 1,890 Offer Price: Rs. 703 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 4. Lavie Ushawu Satchel Bag The best part of this satchel bag from Lavie is its cushioned top handle, saffiano texture, gold-toned hardware, and adjustable and detachable cross-body bag. It has two sturdy inner slip pockets, a center divider zip pocket, two spacious main compartments, and a top fastening zip. All these features make it an ideal everyday satchel bag. If you are always on your toes and keep hustling to get out the right item at the right time, then this is the bag that you need. It is crafted from durable man-made leather, and thus, worth the value. Not to forget the jaw-dropping discount that Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings to you.

Original Price: Rs. 4,499 Offer Price: Rs. 1,049 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 5. Isle Locada by Hidesign Shoulder Bag Isle Locada by Hidesign Shoulder Bag is a leather bag that comes with one main compartment and zippers on each side. In order to keep all your essentials handy and fulfill your necessities, this is the bag that you must grab from the live Amazon sale. With 4 out of 5 reviews on Amazon, fashionistas found this bag neatly constructed and durable. It is roomy, long-lasting, easy to carry, and looks extremely elegant on your shoulder.

Original Price: Rs. 5,595 Offer Price: Rs. 2,199 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 6. Van Heusen Satchel Handbag Crafted from high-grade polyurethane, this satchel handbag from Van Heusen is roomy enough to carry all your belongings in the most convenient way. It features one main compartment and two pockets. In addition, the gold chain lends it a classy look. This beautiful fashionable piece is functional and amps up your look seamlessly. Slide it now into your cart or else you might miss Amazon’s Republic Day Sale’s special offer.

Original Price: Rs. 2,299 Offer Price: Rs. 1,264 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Fastrack Women's Handbag This women’s handbag from Fastrack is smartly crafted to help you locate your belongings in your bag within seconds. It features two main compartments and one pocket. This timeless shouldered bag is made up of faux leather to compliment every kind of style quotient that you possess. The solid black leather with brown straps takes the overall look of the bag up a notch. When on Amazon sale, it's a great idea to bring this versatile piece home.

Original Price: Rs. 3,298 Offer Price: Rs. 1,649 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 8. Chumbak Teal Rainforest Tote Totes are every woman’s favorite. And, this Chumbak Teal Rainforest Tote is a masterpiece. It is high on trend and super functional. It is extremely spacious and has a large compartment that can even hold your laptop. This tote bag also has a secured zip and hence it promises to keep your belongings safe. Lastly, the two-handle design makes it look chic. Giving you the heads up of the Amazon offer, this handbag is clearly unmissable.

Original Price: Rs. 2,995 Offer Price: Rs. 1,497 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 9. ESBEDA Grey Color Floral Embroidery Pattern Handbag This handbag from Esbeda is purely a piece of art. The floral embroidery and the two round acrylic twin-top handles are definitely game-changers. This bag has a top zipper closure and a neatly stitched inner lining for easy storage and accessibility. If you ask us, stealing the Amazon deal is a great idea to save heavily on your bills. It is stylish, modish, very light in weight, and crafted from premium leather.

Original Price: Rs. 5,880 Offer Price: Rs. 2,940 (as of 16/01/2023 1:00 IST) Buy Now 10. Caprese Women's Handbag This emerald green handbag from Caprese is the go-to bag for stuffing your knick-knacks in an accessible way. All thanks to its internal organizers for helping you stay organized while on the go. The faux leather handbag has a casual style and is apt for daily use. The exterior offers a luxurious feel, and the tassel highlights the minimalist beauty of the overall piece. Meanwhile, the Republic Day Sale’s astonishing discount makes it worth the grab.