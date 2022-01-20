Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Baguette bags under Rs. 999 that can be your everyday bestie

Baguette Bags have re-entered the fashion market with a bang. It was one of the most iconic essentials that every woman had in her closet back in the 2000s. And as it is wisely said history repeats, baguette bags have successfully managed to capture the attention of the fashionista around the world. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 brings forward glamorous baguette bags at surprising price cuts. Scroll down to check it out!

1. Mini Handbags with Croc Pattern

This mini version of the baguette bag has a flawless pattern and design. It is made up of premium faux leather that is glossy and eye-catching. It is a slim, compact, rectangular bag that has sufficient storage to secure your everyday essentials.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 450

2. Trendy Shoulder bag

This shoulder bag with a croco textured pattern is a must have. The chain hanging down in the front amps up its look and gives it a contemporary touch. The spacious interior of the bag makes this baguette bag a handy choice to pick for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 1995

Deal: Rs. 998

3. Bottega Chain Shoulder Bag with Zipper Closure

This bag is made up of high quality PU leather that is wrinkle resistant. The bag has a pleated design near its mouth that creates a dumpling-like shape. The thick and broad chain link handle of the bag makes it an exceptional piece of fashion.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 850

4. PU Leather Ruched Shoulder Handbag

This bag is a pouch bag that features a classy contemporary look. The ruched handle of the bag and the round cloud shape compliments the straightened sides of the bag flawlessly. This bag elevates your outfit to the fullest and is a must-have this season.

Price: Rs. 2599

Deal: Rs. 899

5. Koel by Lavie Hungary Women's Hobo

This handbag is a navy coloured hobo that can be teamed up with any casual or party outfit of yours. It has one compartment and four pockets that will keep your stuff organized and handy.

Price: Rs. 2890

Deal: Rs. 849

6. Crest Moon Small Shoulder Bag

Crest Moon Small Shoulder Bag is rendered in supple leather. The asymmetric curve of the bag makes it a modern chic handbag to flaunt around in glory. The bag is elegant, compact and holds all your belongings in an organised manner.

Price: Rs. 1399

Deal: Rs. 800

7. Baggit Women's Handbag

This handbag caters to the highly fashionable women of the society. The bright red colour of the bag makes it attractive and modern. With a zip closure, this handbag is all that you will need to amp up your OOTD.

Price: Rs. 1090

Deal: Rs. 880

8. Leopard Print Shoulder Bag

Animal prints bags have a distinctive style. It has a roomy capacity to hold every essential of yours. You can flaunt it at parties, dates or any random outings in the most stylish way.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 499

Ditch your tote bags and try your hands on these compact beauties. They are here to style yourself in the most minimalistic way. They need no maintenance if used with utmost care. Go and pick your favourite style from Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022 now.

