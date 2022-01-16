Amazon Great Republic Sale: Slick wallets under Rs. 600 to ensure every penny fits snugly

Wallet is one such mandatory item that every woman should easily locate while delving into large handbags or purses. They are compact, slick and meant to keep every penny, cards and coins safe. It is indeed true that wallets provide all sorts of organisational solutions to women.There are three types of wallet namely indexer wallets, wristlet wallet and organiser wallet. Every wallet is crafted according to the sizes and shapes of your day to day currencies. Check out slick wallets under Rs. 600 at Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022.

1. Zip Closure 1 Fold Wallet

This zip closure wallet is beige in colour that suits every personality type. The super soft synthetic leather of the wallet makes it classy and a versatile piece to flaunt around. It has enough pockets and also a window pocket for more accessibility.

Price: Rs. 900

Deal: Rs. 300

2. Snap Closure 1 Fold Wallet

If you are looking for a minimalist wallet that is capable of carrying all your currencies and cards, then this snap closure wallet is truly crafted for you. This wallet has multiple pockets and a compact zip closure fold in the interior for extra security.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 300

3. Textured Zip Closure 1 Fold Wallet

This fold wallet has a mesmerising olive colour and a textured appearance. It has a zip closure as well as a magnetic closure folding flap at one of its sides. You can easily store your capital, coins, cards and still slip the wallet into your average sized purse.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 360

4. Casual Wear Snap Closure 2 Fold Wallet

This 2 fold wallet opens up like a calendar. It has sufficient storage capacity to hold cards, coins, currencies of every size. It has two window pockets that will keep your important documents and id proofs easily accessible.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 300

5. Zip Closure Wallet

Zip closure wallets are less fussy and provide no-effort accessibility. It snugs all the stored currencies and coins with ease. You can easily pull off the required amount of money while on the go single handedly.

Price: Rs. 599

6. Snap and Zip Closure 1 Fold Wallet

This wallet is indeed a smart choice for yours. The smooth leather texture of the wallet adds style to its look and the hanging tassel at the side will help you locate the wallet easily in your purse. You can slip the wallet into your handbag or choose to flaunt it alone.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 360

7. Snap Closure wallet

This wallet is useful and functional. The snap closure pattern and the hardness of the wallet will keep your currencies and cards straight and unfolded. You can coordinate this wallet with your OOTD and spice up your bag game.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 360

8. Zip Closure 1 Fold Wallet

This wallet has a zip closure in the middle and magnetic closure flaps at both the sides. It has a casual look and is perfect to use as an everyday essential. You can keep your stuff compact and well organised.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 360

9. Casual Wear Snap Closure Wallet

This wallet has no extra pocket fuss. It is extremely compact and slick with two compartments in the interior. If you don’t like bulky wallets then you should try your hands on this casual wear snap closure wallet.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 240

10. Zip Closure Wallet

This zip closure wallet is yet another beauty to flaunt everyday. No matter how unorganised your purse is, this zip closure wallet will stand out in glory. It is bright red in colour with utmost simple and subtle style.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal : Rs. 390

Wallets that don't compel us to skimp on storage space are a sheer saviour. Their minimalist look and trendy designs will make an organised person. Indexing things into the wallet will now be easier. Maintain your peace because all your important belongings are buckled up in utmost safe hands. Snag your favourite wallet from Amazon Great Republic Sale straight away and slip it into your purse at the earliest.

