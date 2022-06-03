Amazon Offers Today: 7 Trendy Footwear for women under Rs.2500 to up your style quotient

Your footwear has the ability to make or break your look. They are the most important pair of accessories that a woman can own - the cherry on the top for any outfit. Shoes are definitely an investment and the right pair can last you years and years to come. You really just need a few that you can wear with a wide variety of outfits. If you skip out on fast fashion and trendy pairs, you can instead choose timeless options that you know you’ll be just as excited to wear when you pull them out of storage next year, too. At the Amazon offers today, we have a list of trendy footwear for you to choose from.

7 Trendy footwear that are timeless and classic:

Scroll down and take a look at these pairs of footwear that will never go out of style and will spruce up your style.

1. White Sneakers

A classic white sneaker has the ability to make any outfit look cool, polished, and effortless. We’ve already talked about how you can wear them with just about anything, and they’re appropriate for any season. Once you get a pair you love, it’ll be hard to put any other shoe on.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.499

2. Black Boots

Having a perfect LBB in your arsenal is as important as a good LBD. They can quite literally be paired with anything, from jeans and a T-shirt to a business-casual outfit for work. Opt for an ankle-high pair in the heel height you’re most comfortable in.

Price: Rs.3999

Deal: Rs.1399

3. Classic Loafers

The loafer came onto the scene a few years ago and now has us wondering how we ever lived without them. They immediately make an outfit look more sophisticated and put-together, and since they’re completely flat, are a chicer alternative to a ballet flat. If you’re a loafer newbie, a classic black pair is your best bet; if your closet is already stocked with loafers, get a pair in a fun colour or print to spice up your basics.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.1799

4. Neutral Heels

There’s nothing worse than having an interview or wedding coming up and needing to run out the night before because you don’t have heels to pair with your outfit . Having a pair of heels (that you can walk in) in a neutral colour that you can wear to any and all heel-worthy events is a rite of passage as a woman, and it’s better to get one pair you really love than a poor-quality pair you have to keep replacing.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.629

5. Strappy Sandals

A good pair of strappy sandals is arguably the most versatile form of warm-weather footwear—you can wear them with anything from denim shorts and a T-shirt to with a dress to a wedding. They’re wearable, versatile, and will add a little “oomph” whenever you need it.

Price: Rs.4400

Deal: Rs.2500

6. Statement Heels

Even with a great pair of nude heels on your shoe rack, you’re likely to have events pop up here and there where you want a heel that gives you a little something extra—even if you aren’t a heel girl. For events where you’re wearing something neutral and don’t want to look like you’re heading for a meeting, a pair of statement heels is the solution.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.599

7. Sporty Sneakers

For errands and dog walking and weekends where you don’t change out of a sweatshirt and leggings, a pair of sporty, casual sneakers is your best friend. Luckily for us, they’re no longer hard on the eyes like they were in our middle school days; sportier sneakers are as in as the other nine shoes on this list. Colourful, neutral, patterned—pick whatever makes your heart sing.

Price: Rs.2499

Deal: Rs.1408

The fashion world constantly keeps on changing and sometimes it can get too overwhelming and expensive to keep up. If you’re looking for a pair of footwear that will last you a very very long time then the list mentioned above is just perfect for you! Grab these shoes available at astonishing rates on the Amazon offers today.

