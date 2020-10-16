Amazon Prime Day 2020: 6 Accessories to pick out at the most AFFORDABLE rates to upgrade your wardrobe

Amazon 2020 deals are here and they're hot! Get these accessories that will instantly elevate your look, at never-seen-before prices!

When it comes to shopping, nothing can stop us. And this time around, the biggest sale of the year, Amazon Prime Day hits at the right time!

With the commencing of Navratri and the upcoming festive season, we only have one more reason to shop for and let go of our wallets.

When it comes to our festive style, while the outfit does all the talking, there is nothing like accessories to elevate the look further and add a charm to it. Here are some minimal yet festive accessories we're going to get our hands on, once the sale begins!

Bal Rohit Round Unisex Sunglasses

Complete your chic look with these round sunnies that come with a stylish animal print frame and simple shaded lens at almost half the price with a discount of INR 2,442! These sunnies are your best pick for an effortlessly stylish look.

Van Heusen Women’s Shoulder Bag

A must-have accessory in every woman's collection is the basic shoulder bag. This synthetic bag with an elegant design is also available at half the price with a discount of INR 900. This small handy bag is all the rage right now and on every A-lister’s radar.

Satya Paul Women’s Handbag

If you are one of those people who needs all the space they can get and carries their entire life with them, this bag is just right for you. At a massic discount of INR 2,023, this beige handbag will go with all your outfits and enable you to carry your world with you.

Accessorize London Organic Stone Mini Drop Earrings

If you aren't too keen on heavy earrings to accessorise your look, let these minimal ones do the trick. In an emerald green shade, these golden pieces are minimal and add a pop of colour to elevate any look. With a discount of INR 520, these are a catch!

Daniel Wellington Classic Rose Gold Bracelet

For a fuss-free and minimal look, if piling up on accessories aren't your thing but you still want to look festive, we suggest you pick out a simple rose gold bracelet from this international brand that is available at a discounted price of INR 3,509.

Chumbak Pixie Feathers Watch & Bracelet Set

Nothing like a lovely rose gold watch to elevate your look. This boho-inspired Chumbak piece comes with three lovely bracelets that makes for the perfect addition to the classy watch. At a discounted rate of INR 1,895, you can’t get a better deal than this!

What are the pieces you're going to be shopping for this Prime Day? Comment below and let us know.

