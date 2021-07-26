Amazon Prime Day 2021: 10 Stylish women’s watches under 1000 rupees to buy today
The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 kicks off today! The 2 day sale from 26 July to 27 July 2021 is an exclusive shopping event for all Amazon Prime subscribers and promises new launches, heavy discounts and irresistible deals on fashion, accessories, electronics, home furnishing, kitchen appliances and much more! Amazon has even teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank’s credit and debit card users during the sale.
With upto a whopping 85 percent off on wrist watches, you can now shop for premium quality watches for incredibly slashed prices only today! Whether you wish to buy an early gift for Rakshabandhan or treat yourself to a valuable and precious accessory, this special sale is one you must not miss! Check out our favourite watches that look much more expensive than they actually are - these are all under 1000 rupees!
1. Dainty Women’s Analogue Quartz Watch - Blue dial
In trending monochrome pastel blue dial and strap, this is perfect for practical women in tune with their powerful feminine side!
2. Swisstone Analogue Women’s Watch - Black
An all-black watch is the classiest way to take any ensemble from drab to fab!
3. 7-Seven Analogue Women’s Watch
The beautiful combination of magenta pink and rose gold are a perfect match for the sweet feminine accessory that can take any outfit up a notch!
4. 7-Seven Formal Analogue Women’s Watch
Gold is truly the ideal, opulent colour for this year’s fashion and accessory trends! Wear this watch and stand out from the crowd!
5. Fastrack Analogue Women’s Watch - Black and yellow
The yellow markings in contrast with the all-black appeal make it an ideal watch for everyday use by practical women who have no time to waste!
6. Redux Analogue Women’s Watch - Black and rose gold
The elegant colour contrast makes for the perfect accessory for every woman who is not afraid to flaunt her bold femininity!
7. IIK Collection Rose Gold Women’s Watch
The rose gold body with diamond-shaped crystals encrusted on the dial make for an ideal watch for an elegant and flamboyant lady!
8. Edinaro Women’s Analogue Watch - Silver
This watch in classic silver can subtly but significantly elevate any outfit with its chic and feminine appeal!
9. IIK Collection Women’s Analogue Watch in Silver and Rose Gold
The classy combination of silver and rose gold work perfectly with the chain-like flexible band to give an edgy yet sophisticated look!
10. Nardin Analogue Blue Dial Women’s Watch
This watch is the epitome of a luxurious, elegant and eye-catching accessory! The iridescent blue strap and dial encrusted with crystals can take your opulent ensemble to the next level!