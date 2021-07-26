Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Get your hands on 10 trendy fashion picks from the exclusive Shein launch

The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021 is the most-awaited sale of the year with upto 70 percent off on the best, most stylish fashion picks. The 2 day sale from 26th July to 27th July kickstarts today and is an exclusive shopping event for all Amazon Prime subscribers. The sale promises new launches, heavy discounts and irresistible deals on fashion, accessories, electronics, home furnishing, kitchen appliances and much more! To top it all, Amazon has exclusively launched the most-loved clothing brand, Shein today which is a part of their prime day sale. So if you are a fashion-lover then you have landed on the right place! Here, we have curated a list of the best fashion picks from the most-awaited Shein launch with amazing discounts that you will want to add to your shopping cart and your wardrobe right away!

Black Skater Dress

A little black dress is a wardrobe essential for every season. No matter what the occasion, you can never go wrong with a little black dress. This black skater dress features a square neckline and offers an impeccable fit. You can style this dress with white sneakers, contrasting heels or ankle length boots. You can also layer it with a swanky jacket for an extra appeal.

Price: Rs.850

Buy Now

Snakeskin Print Tee

Animal print is a fashion trend that never quits. It’s timeless but always evolving with new and contemporary styles. Plus, you can wear animal print anytime of the year, in warm or cold weather, and it’s a staple for casual, professional, and formal attire. Style this form-fitting full sleeved top with high-waist pants and high heels for a sultry yet classy look.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

Contrast Binding Cutout Tee

The cutout trend has been raging this year and we are totally digging it. This black and white cutout tee is super versatile and can be styled casually as well as formally. For a more laid-back look, you can pair this top with baggy jeans or white distressed shorts along with chunky sneakers, and for a formal look you can opt for skinny black jeggings and high heels.

Price: Rs.450

Buy Now

Ribbed-Knit Solid Skirt

Even though a lot of women might not have a skirt in their casual wardrobes, a cute black skirt is an essential. This bodycon mini skirt can be styled in a number of ways and makes the perfect choice for summers and monsoons. For a casual look, you can team it with a round-neck t-shirt and sneakers, whereas for a more party look, you can go for a V-neck crop top and high heels.

Price: Rs.643

Buy Now

High-Rise Skinny Pants

We cannot emphasize more on the fact that black high-rise pants are the most important clothing item in any millennial and Gen-Z girl’s wardrobe. You can literally style them with any top or shirt, and wear them in any season. For hot summers, you can pair them with a tank top or an oversized tee and for cold winters, you can style them with cute sweatshirts and jackets.

Price: Rs.995

Buy Now

One-Shoulder Crop Top

A one-shoulder is the perfect piece to go out in, daytime and nighttime. This kind of crop top makes it very easy to style your look, whether you want to style it up or style it down. The unique asymmetry of the sleeve is fun and chic. This black one-shoulder crop top is the perfect choice for an indecisive day!

Price: Rs.587

Buy Now

White Ribbed-Knit Tee

A white t-shirt may not be the most exciting piece of clothing, but it is one of the most versatile. It does not show sweat and is low maintenance. The simple summer style can partner with nearly everything and look great. So, whether you are rocking black pants, a patterned skirt, maxi dress or jeans, you can never go wrong with this staple piece.

Price: Rs.814

Buy Now

Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

It is time to get rid of your pajamas and slip into something equally comfortable but also extremely stylish and classy. This wide leg jumpsuit will effortlessly upgrade your formal attire and help you make a good impression in front of your boss and office peers. It is also a great choice for a dinner date with your bae. Simply pair it with OTT hoops and heels, and you’re all set!

Price: Rs.1367

Buy Now

Graphic Print Tie-Dye Tee

The tie-dye craze has been around for quite sometime now and looks like it is here to stay! It adds a trendy vibe to your athleisure wear and makes you stand out. This oversized graphic tie-dye T-shirt is just the perfect choice for a lazy day when you do not feel like dressing up. Simply pair this tee with shorts or distressed denims and you are all set to make an effortless statement.

Price: Rs.935

Buy Now

Floral Midi Dress

A floral dress will be your saviour for every casual occasion. This off-shoulder floral midi dress featured ruched sleeves and a thigh-high slit. It makes a great choice for a mid-week brunch with your girls, for an intimate lunch date with your bae, or for a trip to the beach where you can capture the perfect Instagram-worthy pictures. Pair this dress with a cute choker neckpiece and further enhance its look.

Price: Rs.1200

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion