Amazon Republic Day Sale: 8 Amazing perfumes & deodorants under Rs 400 for men and women

How you smell has a lot to do in creating an impact and impression. If you don’t want to suffocate the person next to you with a bad odour; perfumes and deodorants can help fade that embarrassment. A good smell always leaves behind a positive memory and also puts you in a great mood. It’s never expected of one who smells like a garden of roses to have degrading negative thoughts or to be in a gloomy mood. Your personality is judged by how you smell therefore the need to have a fresh and lovely fragrance is important. Here are 8 amazing scents that are now available at slashed prices, thanks to Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale offers. So get your cards, scroll on and start shopping.

Nivea Deep Impact Freshness Deodorant Roll-On for Men

If a woody masculine fragrance is what you are looking for, this is the one! Roll-on fragrances last longer and its antibacterial formula effectively helps tackle body odour. No more worrying about sweating at the gym and smelling bad, because you can create a Deep Impact with this deodorant.

Price: Rs 199

Deal: Rs 149

Buy Now

Nivea Deodorant Roll-On, Pearl & Beauty For Women

With precious pearl extracts that give a feminine mild scent, this roll-on from Nivea is suitable for all skin types and also helps in giving an even skin tone. Its gentle formula with zero alcohol helps in taking care of the delicate underarm skin.

Price: Rs 199

Deal: Rs 129

Buy Now

Set Wet Deodorant Spray for Men

This set features 3 different fragrances for everyday use that give you a masculine appeal and stay all day long regardless of what you do, where you go! A good scent is all that you want to feel confident and walk the talk like a boss!

Price: Rs 597

Deal: Rs 328

Buy Now

Layer'r Wottagirl Body Splash For Women

A soothing fragrance that instantly puts a smile on your face and makes everyone want to be friends with you. Wottagirl is exactly the luxe class scent that makes you feel like a queen! The transparent bottle helps you keep a note of the quantity and keep a distance of about 15 cm while spraying.

Price: Rs 195

Deal: Rs 185

Buy Now

Yardley London Gentleman Range Deo Body Spray Tripack

Body odour is natural and the dirty bacterias in the body makes it worse if you do nothing about it. Try this exciting trio pack of Yardley gentleman urbane, Yardley gentleman royale and Yardley gentleman classic which are the best companions to fight with odour causing bacteria.

Price: Rs 597

Deal: Rs 389

Buy Now

Engage W1 Perfume Spray For Women

A delightful blend of florals and fruity mix fragrance that spruce up the feminine elegance and adds a classy feel to your personality. Engage W1 is for the woman who is ready to take on the world with her strong mind, witty personality and bold decisions!

Price: Rs 200

Deal: Rs 158

Buy Now

Axe Dark Temptation Bodyspray For Men

As the name says it all, Dark Temptation leaves you with a sensuous and lively scent with notes of amber and peppercorn added to that smooth chocolate-scented base. This long-lasting deodorant for men gives you a taste of the pleasures that chocolate holds and what’s more, is its instant cooling effect that lends to the fresh feel of the product.

Price: Rs 200

Deal: Rs 174

Buy Now

Enchanteur Romantic Perfume For Women

The signature Enchanteur Romantic fragrance is a fresh blend of roses, white jasmines, violets and vanilla that is gentle on the skin and offers lasting freshness. It’s designed to give you floral freshness and odour protection for the sensitive skin in your underarms.

Price: Rs 199

Deal: Rs 169

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif looks like a total Punjabi Kuddi at her first Lohri celebrations post her wedding; YAY or NAY?