Amazon Republic Day Sale: 8 Trendy fashion pieces under Rs 1999 to rock an all black head to toe

Let your fashion speak louder than words in these trendy pieces that are winning the season. Every celebrity’s wardrobe is filled with these cool pieces and now it's time for you to own one and slay in style. From bucket hats, stocking to leather boots, here are all the trending fashion pieces to look uber cool this winter. Scroll on and shop your favourites and don’t forget to get something for your friends and family as well!

Leather Pants

Leather pants have been one of the most looked up trends of the season. Celebrities from Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt have aced their airport style game rocking colourful leather pants. These faux-leather black pants can be teamed up with any top for an edgy luxe class look.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 1499

Buy Now

Punk Buckle Belt

Make a style statement with this leather belt that features chain details. Its modern chic look is perfect to sport a street core look. It also comes with studded holes which you can adjust it to fit yourself and combined with a pendant link chain, adding more vitality.

Price: Rs 1052

Deal: Rs 866

Buy Now

Thigh High Black Stockings

These neat and thin black nylon stockings can be worn with your torn jeans, mini skirts and shorts to don a punk look. It also makes your legs look more slender and toned.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 120

Buy Now

Black Boots

Boots elevate your style to the next level just like that! You can team it up with any look and we assure you, a pair of black boots can never go wrong. It's an ideal gift you should treat yourselves with.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 1015

Buy Now

Corset

Corsets can be styled up in multiple ways. You can wear it over a shirt or saree or even a black fit and flare dress to add definition to your waist and exude that feminine charm.

Price: Rs 3388

Deal: Rs 1208

Buy Now

Bodycon Dress

Nothing can beat the beauty of a little black dress. With only a few weeks until Valentine’s Day, making this pretty dress yours will be a good idea to look glamorous on your date night. Its sweetheart neckline, puff sleeve and A-length silhouette compliments all body types and the black hue make sure the spotlight is on you.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 799

Buy Now

Bucket Hats

Depending on your outfit or mood, this hat can be worn in two ways. Reversible bucket hats are a cool fashion accessory to own and this cow print one with a wide brim provides overall protection from the sun apart from making you look stylish.

Price: Rs 699

Deal: Rs 425

Buy Now

Front Ruched Crop Top

Front ruched crop tops with adjustable drawstrings are a trending style that adds a sensuous spirit to your look. Pair it up with skinny jeans, ripped shorts or mini skirts to look chic and stylish.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 359

Buy Now

Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.