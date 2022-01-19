Amazon Republic Sale 2022: Stay in trend always with THESE 7 types of dresses under Rs 1000

There are certain outfits that never really go out of fashion, and as a fashion-lover we must hold onto them and keep them in our wardrobes. A dress is the most impeccable piece of clothing and our Bollywood divas have always managed to slay every type of dress. With a number of fashion trends coming in from co-ord sets to jumpsuits to maxi dresses, there are certain trends that remain constant. Here, we have curated a list of 7 types of dresses that can be worn as a daytime wear as well as evening wear. These dresses will always make a strong style statement with minimal effort. So check these dresses out and add them to your wardrobe right away!

Bodycon Dress

Aahwan Women’s Ruched Bodycon Dress

Bodycon dresses strike a perfect balance between flaunting what nature gave you and leaving something to the imagination. They are everywhere and people believe that these tight dresses are simply not for everyone. Contrary to that belief, to look and feel like a diva one must master the art of wearing a bodycon dress. They will add a certain oomph to your closet and wearing them with confidence will only up the allure.

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.411

Buy Now

One-Shoulder Dress

Miss Chase Women’s One Shoulder Maxi Dress

A one-shoulder dress helps in flaunting just the right amount of collarbone and adds an element of sultriness. One-shoulder dresses are beautiful and have been around for so many years, coming and going in different styles and trends. They are fun. Comfortable and can be worn on a day basis for winter or even spring.

Price: Rs.2249

Deal: Rs.899

Buy Now

Sequin Dress

Brucella Women’s Bodycon Mini Dress

Sequin dresses have always been a part and parcel of party fashion for years now. Adding a little shimmer to your wardrobe will not hurt anyone. A sequin dress is the accessory. What that means is you do not need even one other shred of something sparkly. A sequin dress is covering you up in a glitzy, glamorous way.

Price: Rs.3999

Deal: Rs.899

Buy Now

Off-Shoulder Dress

Harpa Women’s A-line Dress

Off-shoulder dresses are the perfect amalgamation of bold and feminine. They are refreshing, and a creative way to change up your look, whether you are dressing for hot or cold weather. While they are traditionally designed for warm, breezy days, these dresses can be repurposed for just about any occasion with the right styling.

Price: Rs.2199

Deal: Rs.822

Buy Now

Lace Dress

Miss Chase Women’s Lace Bodycon Dress

You can never own too much lace hence, a lace dress is a must-have in your wardrobe. Lace dresses probably originate in the sixteenth century, and are still pretty trendy. They suggest a mixture of sophistication and purity and are versatile enough to be dressed up or down, feminised or brutalised, chic or casual.

Price: Rs.1699

Deal: Rs.809

Buy Now

Cut-Out Dress

Miss Chase Women’s Cut-Out Dress

Cut-out dresses are super fun especially when you want to flaunt your figure. If you want to show just a little bit of skin at your waist to look sultry and gorgeous, a side cut-out dress is going to be a great choice. Sometimes, showing just a little bit of skin is enough to set you apart.

Price: Rs.1799

Deal: Rs.904

Buy Now

V-Neck Dress

Istyle Can Women’s Mini Dress

Nothing screams boldness and confidence louder than a V-neckline dress and nothing feels more satisfying than rocking in an outfit that brings out the best in you if not make you the centre of attention. When it comes to a V-neckline dress, you must ensure that you choose something that fits you well, reveals your flattering shape, and you got the colour right.

Price: Rs.1499

Deal: Rs.324

Buy Now

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Grab the best deals before its too late