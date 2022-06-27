Amazon Sale: 7 Sports shoes for women that are super stylish & comfortable

Don’t have time to hit the gym? Go running! All you need is a comfortable pair of sports shoes. Finding the best sport shoes for women can be extremely overwhelming especially when there are so many options available online. When it comes to preventing injury and improving training efficiency, we cannot emphasise enough the importance of proper shoes. Here we have a list of the best sports shoes for women available on the Amazon sale for you to choose from.

7 Sports shoes at discounted rates available on the Amazon sale:

Here we have a list of the best sports shoes for women.

These shoes feature a breathable knitted upper which is easily washable, perfect for all seasons - winter, summer and rainy, designed to give you the most comfortable fitting. These are quick drying washable shoes which makes it easy for consumers to wash and sanitise them easily. The height increasing non marking EVA TPR sole made with light weight compound and orthopaedic memory foam shoes provides extra comfort to your feet with a perfect grip. Features nitro capsule technology for added vacuum based air cushion under your heels.

Price: Rs.499

Buy Now

Crafted with fine technology and futuristic design, these shoes are surely here to uplift your style and track games. Kick off on the street and field in this shoe that is super easy to put on. Simply slip it on and gear up for your daily run.

Price: Rs.968

Buy Now

These shoes are made with high end PU upper, soft foam insoles to support the arch and comfort for the legs with a flat TPR sole, keeping in mind the Indian weather conditions for easy cleaning and durability. The easy slip on and on the go shape is just about perfect for long walks in nature in solace, office or for that matter grocery shopping in the neighbourhood on the pothole roads with dust and dirt. With style, colour and aesthetic value in absolute comfort, they are for women with power.

Price: Rs.749

Buy Now

These lightweight shoes are built with less foam and cushioning features under the foot, allowing for more natural and dynamic motion for the feet. The shoes provide a great grip and will ensure that you do not slip or fall.

Price: Rs.749

Buy Now

These running shoes for women with a new design pattern for any runner looking for trendy yet extremely comfortable running shoes. An excellent combination of breathable mesh with synthetic overlays on the upper makes it very comfortable for your feet. Durable, non slippery, blown out one piece super grip EVA midsole and outsole ensures maximum stability and grip on the ground.

Price: Rs.1350

Buy Now

The sleek, streamlined silhouette of these shoes sets them apart from the rest. The new synthetic upper is supportive and sleek, offering optimal function with modern appeal. The stable cushioning will take care of all your running and training needs. The upper features a special midfoot saddle for optimum fit and comfort.

Price: Rs.1643

Buy Now

These sports shoes are made from rubber material on the outside. It features a comfortable sole. These pairs of shoes have been designed as per the latest trends in footwear fashion. It features a slip-on closure. It is a balance between style and comfort which elevates your style quotient. Make yourself comfortable and stylish with this pair of shoes. Its rubber body material will comfort your feet adding better durability to these. It has a rubber sole which adds better grip to these fashionable walking shoes and makes them a perfect pick for your footwear wardrobe.

Price: Rs.569

Buy Now

If you are someone who does not have the time to regularly hit the gym, then you must go running or walking from time to time. All you need is a comfortable and gripping pair of running shoes. These sports shoes for women available on the Amazon sale are not only extremely comfortable and safe, but they also look super stylish.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 7 Best moisturisers for men that are super hydrating and lightweight on the skin