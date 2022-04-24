Amazon Sale: Chic loafers for women to slide into this summer

Loafers are one such type of footwear that are versatile. They go well with casual as well as formal wear. The square toe style of loafers is highly appreciated by women who are shoe obsessed. The cushion footpad and enough room for your feet to breath make loafers a must have specially during summers. If you are looking for the most comfortable pair of footwear, then don't resist to pick chic loafers from Amazon Sale. This sale will help you to bring home your favourite pair of loafers at a discounted price.

Amazon Sale offers on loafers for women

Scroll down and check out the best loafers for women to slide into with utmost style this summer.

1. CatBird Women's Loafers

These loafers have a trendy design. They are light in weight and offer a comfortable walking experience. They are made up of high quality faux leather. These loafers are durable and hand-sewn from one piece of leather that wraps around your foot for seamless comfort.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 645

2. KRAFTER Women's & Girl's Classic Casual Loafer

These casual loafers are nude in colour and thus go well with any coloured outfit. The pull on closure of loafers will help you to take off your shoes without touching them. They add a dash of smartness to your OOTD and give your feet enough room for mobility.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 549

3. Handmade Stylish Classic Design Loafers

These handmade loafers come with a thermoplastic elastomers sole. They are crafted specially for women you love to stay sock free. The anti slip sole and neatly stitched upper top will elevate your look to the maximum.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 664

4. Fausto Women's Loafer

These loafers exhale a canvas vibe. They are crafted with high quality material. The soft insole provides you with a long day of comfort. These loafers endorse styles that strike a fine balance between the classic and the modern.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 899

5. TRASE Women's Loafers & Moccasins

These loafers are trendy, durable and serve you with everything that you expect in your footwear specially during summers. It is made up of synthetic leather that guarantees to keep you comfortable in all weather. The eye-catching design endows you with optimal flexibility and comfort.

Price: Rs. 1599

Deal: Rs. 569

6. FASHIMO Women's LoaferMS1

These loafers have a timeless style. The sole of these loafers have a high bearing traction, cushion capability and can withstand heavier deformation and load with ease. These loafers are very comfortable and keep shoe bites at bay.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 459

7. BATA Women's Yvian Loafer

These loafers have managed to gain 5 out 5 star ratings on Amazon due to its alluring appearance. These loafers make sure that you walk miles without bothering about the durability of your footwear. The nude colour of these loafers will help you team them with any traditional, casual or formal outfit.

Price: Rs. 1199

Deal: Rs. 906

Loafers never go out of style due to their versatility. They have a flat design and reflect your personal style. The texture is classic, luxe and buttery soft to ensure that your feets are not prone to shoe bites. Head to Amazon and take due advantage of Amazon Sale to bring home these chic loafers this summer.

