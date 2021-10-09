Amazon Sale Great Indian Festival Sale: Must have ethnic flats under Rs 999 for this festive season

Mojaris, flats and kolhapuris form our battalion of safe yet stylish footwear which we can flaunt on festive occasions without the fear of discomfort. This festive season, get your hands on the hottest pairs to revive your wardrobe and step out in style. With unbelievably low prices due to the ongoing Amazon Sale Great Indian Festival Sale the deals are hard to miss, so wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Beige Mirror Mojari

These beige juttis come with a mirror and bead detailing on the exterior body and are very elegant for festive occasions. They would not only work well with ethnic outfits, but also with jeans and top due to its contemporary aesthetic. Get this pair now!

PRICE: ₹ 245

2. Kolhapuri Chappal

Kolhapuri chappals are known for their style and comfort quotient. This pair in dark brown is a must-have as it is made with good quality PU material with a Neolite sole. It features a golden geometric detailing at the strap keeping it simple yet classy.

PRICE: ₹ 795

3. Rajasthani Handmade Jutti

Maximalists, here’s your moment to shine. Grab this multicoloured pair of juttis to glam up your desi salwar kameez and sarees. The jutti has an embroidered finish throughout and a line of pom poms at the prime focus to make it more appealing and stylish.

PRICE: ₹ 249

4. Faux Leather Jutti

These faux leather juttis are the ultimate classic pair that must be owned by everyone. The simplicity makes it easy to pair with almost every outfit and the textured detailing takes the elegance up a notch. Get this pair now!

PRICE: ₹ 299

5. Brown Slip On Chappal

These golden slippers are adorned with stonework detailing to give them a casual plus ethnic look. The synthetic outer material gives the pair a smooth feel along with comfort cushioning. Pair it with your favourite ethnic dress or kurti and you’re good to go!

PRICE: ₹ 699

6. Traditional Slip-On Mojari

These slip one mojaris are eclectic and unusually artsy to say the least. The pair features an open back and the body is covered with mirror circlets and pom poms. The multi-coloured palette makes it a must have for festive occasions like Navratri and Diwali.

PRICE: ₹ 328

7. Embroidered Flats

These flats are beautifully embellished and will suit all your ethnic or casual wear outfits and will go well with Indo-Western outfits in every modern woman's wardrobe. Cushioning between the sole and foot bed provides better comfort and the flats are lightweight as they’re made with high quality PU.

PRICE: ₹ 698

