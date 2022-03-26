Amazon Sale: Lightweight kurtas for women to wear this summer

The sun is shining bright and we can say it with full affirmation that the cool weather is long gone. Summer is that time of the year when you need to pull out your shorts and breezy dresses. But in India, summer weddings are quite popular, especially in the month of April and May. Wearing heavy outfits with all the heavy jewellery and makeup, is just not an option! Here, we have a few lightweight kurtas perfect for summers, available at great discounted prices on the Amazon sale that women can wear at casual as well as festive occasions.

1. KAHANI LUSH Tie Dye Kurta

The tie dye trend has been quite a raging trend ever since last year and it seems like it is going to continue to flourish this year as well. The tie dye print has been donned by celebs with tees, dress and even pants, but now you can opt for a modish tie dye kurta and ace the Indian look with a contemporary touch. This kurta comes with white straight fit pants with a tie dye detailing on the hem. Team it with a pair of oxidised jhumkas and make heads turn wherever you go!

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.1355

2. BIBA Women’s Cotton Kurta

This lightweight cotton kurta is a dream come true especially for modern, working women during the summers. It is super breezy and will keep you cool even in this harsh weather. The soft, pastel colour makes it super versatile and easy to pair with any bottoms you want. Wear this kurta at the office with a pair of silver jhumkas and become the office fashionista in no time!

Price: Rs.1799

Deal: Rs.869

3. MEERA FAB Women’s Cotton Printed Kurta Set

This breezy cotton kurta set is perfect to be donned for any pre-wedding festivities during the summers. You can also wear this to work and even at an outdoor event. The set features a long anarkali style kurta with a wrap-like bodice, matching palazzo pants and a matching dupatta. You can go all out with your accessories or even keep it simple since this kurta set is enough to do all the talking.

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.759

4. KAHANI LUSH Georgette Kaftan Dress

Make way for some elegant and trendy indo-western outfits this summer! Thanks to Bebo, Kaftans have been quite a popular trend currently in the fashion world. They are super breezy, comfortable and also look extremely chic. This yellow and white ombre kaftan dress makes for a perfect indo-western wear this summer. You can don this as a unique look for a haldi ceremony and team it with your favourite danglers and a choker necklace. Throw on some heels and you will become the talk of any event!

Price: Rs.4449

Deal: Rs.2075

5. GoSriki Women’s Cotton Straight Kurta Set

This cotton printed kurta set is the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary. The set features a long, straight fit kurta entaling floral print, quarter sleeves and some faux buttons, teamed with contrasting chequered trousers. You can accessorise this outfit with some modish jewellery and some complement it with a classy pair of juttis.

Price: Rs.2599

Deal: Rs.471

6. Janasya Women’s Maroon Kurta Set

Minimalistic fashion is a trend that has been followed by the biggest divas in Bollywood and Hollywood. It is all about making a statement without going overboard with anything. This outfit is just perfect if you want to make a statement in the most subtle way possible. The set comprises a plain long maroon kurta with spaghetti straps, matching pants and a georgette dupatta. Team it with some gold jewellery and heels and you are golden!

Price: Rs.2729

Deal: Rs.795

7. KAHANI LUSH Pink Elegant Kurta

Nothing screams summer fashion louder than a sorbet pastel tone. This pastel pink kurta is all things stylish and trendy, and is certainly at the epitome of beauty. It is beautified with stones embellished on the neck, enhancing its splendidness. You can wear this kurta as casual wear, office wear and with the right accessories, even for a weekend get together. This attractive kurta will surely fetch you compliments for your rich sense of style. Team it with high heels and fashionable accessories to look more attractive.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.1355

8. Ethnava Women’s Lucknowi Chikankari Kurti

A sheer Lucknowi kurti adorned in beautiful chikankari work in a soft pastel colour, is just perfect for the warm summer weather. You can team this straight-fit Lucknowi kurta with white palazzo pants, straight fit pants, leggings and even jeans, making this piece super versatile. Opt for a traditional look with juttis and jhumkas, or an indo-western look with jeans and white sneakers.

Price: Rs.2299

Deal: Rs.1631

Kurtis are the most essential part of every Indian girl’s wardrobe. Along with adding confidence, our ethnic sets make every woman look even more beautiful and elegant. From solid kurtis to patterns or anarkalis to A-line kurtis, the Amazon sale has it all at amazing discounted prices and offers.

