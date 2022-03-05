Amazon Sale Offers Today: Analog watches that you should add to your Amazon cart this weekend

Keep a track of time in a highly fashionable way with these best-selling analog watches. Analog watches are a must-have for those who call themselves old souls. Are you an old soul? You should own an analog watch. Let the trend of smartwatches not lessen your love for old-school watch styles.

Here are some styles of analog watches that you should pick from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Timex Analog Black Dial Men's Watch-TW00ZR264E

This analog watch has a black dial and brown leather straps. It is a men’s watch Quartz movement. The buckle clasp of the watch will help you to adjust the watch according to your wrist size and comfortability. What’s more? This watch is water-resistant and perfect for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 1595

Deal: Rs. 1099

2. Fastrack Analog Men's Watch

This analog watch has a black dial and black straps that you can team with any casual outfit. It is trendy and highly fashionable. The funky numerals on the dial are a center of attraction. They have a shade of black and white but manage to keep your watch neutral yet modern in appearance.

Price: Rs. 1975

Deal: Rs. 1481

3. Titan Analog Dial Men's Watch

This Titan Analog Dial Men's Watch is a round steel tone watch featuring a sunray blue dial. The analog display of the watch compliments the stainless steel straps. This watch can withstand splashes and accidental contact with water.

Price: Rs. 3245

Deal: Rs. 2434

4. BENYAR - Wrist Watch for Men

This watch has a genuine leather strap that uplifts your OOTD effortlessly. It is an analog chronograph watch that comes with 100 percent premium quality quartz movement. The leather strap offers great comfort on your wrist. This watch is perfect for the adventurer or an everyday man who is looking for a stylish match to his outfit.

Price: Rs. 4490

Deal: Rs. 2103

5. FCUK Analog Dial Unisex Watch

This watch has a bright white dial and a silicone strap. The orange hands of the clock add a punch of colour to its soberness. It is a water-resistant analog watch that is considered to be the funkiest accessory to flaunt with your casual apparel.

Price: Rs. 2750

Deal: Rs. 1100

6. V2A Business Casual Leather Analog Watch

This V2A Business Casual Leather Analog Watch is a digital gold casing watch for men. It is waterproof and a multifunctional watch perfect for everyday use. This watch has a luxe and elegant style that comes with an exquisite design. The thin dial with digital and analog display will highlight your love for analog as well as digital dial watches.

Price: Rs. 2499

Deal: Rs. 1047

7. Fastrack Vibes Analog Dial Men's Watch

This watch features simplicity. The stainless steel straps suit any outfit and the black dial with no numerals highlights your love for elegant watches. This watch looks classy especially when you pair it with your casual outfits. On the other hand, it looks sophisticated with accessories with formal wear.

Price: Rs. 2195

Deal: Rs. 1537

8. TIMEX TW000U936

This watch has a rustic and sturdy look perfect for an adventurous soul. It has a brown dial and a brown strap. The dial will help you to keep a track of time as well as the day of the week. The three-hand quartz movement not only uplifts the style of the watch but also enhances your overall look when you choose to flaunt it throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 3995

Deal: Rs. 1799

Now you can value time, day, and date in utmost style. If you love stylish and trendy watches don't feel hesitant to snag them all when on sale. Amazon sale sends you a cue to bring your favourite analog watch home.

