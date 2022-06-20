Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: 6 Best Smart watches to buy at unbelievable prices

The best smartwatches do more than let you know if you are getting a call or text message on your wrist. They are everything in one: a fitness tracker for getting healthier, a digital wallet and in some cases, it can act as a phone, even if your smartphone is nowhere nearby. Here are the most affordable smartwatches at amazing discount prices on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale.

6 Best smart watches on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale:

Scroll down and take a look at the most stylish and best smart watches on sale.

This smartwatch features a large display screen with premium touch and controls. It has an Alexa built in voice assistant to set reminders, alarms, and add items to the shopping list at your command. It has a super long 10 days battery life to enjoy all the watch features without any worry. You can monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen level and track your menstrual cycle. Let the watch keep a check on your stress levels and sleep health with active stress and sleep monitor.

Price: Rs.6995

Deal: Rs.4995

Get things done on the go with help from the Google Assistant on your wrist. Ask it anything and hear responses and alerts through your watch's speaker. It has a battery life that can last the day with you - your watch is ready to keep you connected. New smart battery modes help you extend your battery for multiple days. Gen 5's improved heart-rate sensor is battery efficient, so you can check your heart rate anytime you're on the move. It uses Bluetooth technology to connect to your phone. When a notification or alert arrives, a gentle buzz lets you know right away. Leave your phone behind. Use untethered GPS to track your run's distance (and play your stored music) on your watch.

Price: Rs.22995

Deal: Rs.14995

This fitness smartwatch is fully loaded with multiple daily activity and fitness trackers such as blood oxygen level, pedometer, step count, distance travelled, sedentary remind, hydrate remind, calories burnt and sleep monitor, sport modes ( running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football and swimming) etc. A large built-in battery in the smartwatch can be fully charged in just 3 hours, it can be used for up to 7 days after being fully charged, and support 10-15 days standby time. IP68 protection will protect your fitness smartwatch from dust, dirt, and water splashes.

Price: Rs.7999

Deal: Rs.2799

Get upto 7 days battery life to enjoy all the watch features without any worry. This is a perfect companion for your health goals with built-in features like heart rate monitor, SPO2 (Blood Oxygen Level ) tracker and female health monitor. It has multi-sports mode with 3 ATM water resistance levels for all the sporty adventures. This comes with interchangeable straps to match your mood and style. Don’t stress over your stress levels and let the watch determine it for you with active stress monitoring. It can also track sleeping patterns and keep a tab on your sleep health.

Price: Rs.12995

Deal: Rs.7995

This smartwatch display is easy to read in bright sunlight. It features an IPS full touch screen with adjustable brightness screen. It functions for up to 14 days on a single charge and has a standby time of 30 days. Running, walking, swimming, cycling, climbing, treadmill, spinning, basketball, football, badminton or do yoga, French Connection Smartwatch Endure will track all. With a timer and stopwatch, you can also count your reps and measure your stamina. You can hike on dusty slopes or in rain wearing the watch and it will keep working. Receive all your text and call notifications, reminders and weather forecast right on your wrist. You can also control your music player and camera with the watch.

Price: Rs.7450

Deal: Rs.3025

This smartwatch has a battery backup of 10 days, so you can just concentrate on your game without stopping. You can automatically monitor your blood oxygen (Spo2 levels), real-time heart rate, and attain comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep, light sleep and wake up time) on this smart watch. Choose from 60+ cloud-based watch faces or customise them as per your preference along with 8 sport modes.

Price: Rs.4995

Deal: Rs.3299

Smartwatches are super in trend these days and almost everyone owns one. Apart from being extremely stylish and fashionable, these smartwatches are also extremely efficient and useful. These smartwatches mentioned above are available at great discounted prices on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale.

