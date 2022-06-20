Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale: Buy these 7 ethnic dresses under ₹999 from top fashion brands

Ethnic dresses are a wardrobe essential for every woman in India. The simplicity and versatility of a simple ethnic dress makes it the comfiest option for daily attire and is surely updated from time to time. An ethnic dress is also relevant to all age groups - from girls to grown-up professionals, every woman owns at least one kurti. Cotton ethnic dresses are also a great wear for the summers as they are lightweight and breezy. They can be styled with a variety of accessories. Here, we have the best ethnic dresses available at unbelievable prices on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale.

7 Ethnic dresses on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale:

Scroll down and take a look at the best ethnic dresses for women from top fashion brands.

This wine-coloured kurta set is super chic and can be worn as an everyday style at work and also while stepping out for a casual outing. The kurti is crafted with the most comfortable fabric and its design suits women of every age. It comes with a pair of palazzo pants and a matching dupatta. Whether you’re a college going student or a middle aged office goer, this kurti can be worn and styled by all!

Price: Rs.829

This super stylish magenta kurti set is made from a beautiful blend of rayon and cotton, and comes in an eye-catching colour. It features 3/4th sleeves, a round neck, a flared silhouette and a calf length that is suitable for casual and semi-casual outings. It comes with a matching dupatta. Team it with oxidised earrings and matching pants to complete the look.

Price: Rs.899

This rayon kurti set in off-white is a perfect attire that is comfortable and chic. With a versatile colour, round neck and a calf-length hem, this kurti can be worn for a family function or a traditional get together. In case you are working from home and have an office video conference, this kurti would be the perfect attire for it. The sleeveless kurti comes with a matching palazzo pants. It can be worn as it is or with the peacock green cape that comes with it.

Price: Rs.899

For women who like to look different from the crowd, this olive green ethnic ser would be the perfect pick. The set features a round neck crop top with 3/4th sleeves, matching dhoti pants and an attached dupatta. It is super easy to wear and will effortlessly set you apart. Pair this kurti with statement earrings and bangles, and make heads turn.

Price: Rs.759

Crafted in a classic and simple, straight silhouette, this blue kurti set will easily become your wardrobe favourite. The short kurti features a straight hem, half sleeves and a V-neckline. This kurti also comes with matching sharara pants and a sheer blue net dupatta with a gold border. Update your look by accessorising this kurti set with silver jewellery.

Price: Rs.759

For a feminine update to your wardrobe, go for this black ethnic outfit. This set features a plain black crop top, matching palazzo pants and a long cape featuring an all over ethnic design in gold. This ethnic set is crafted in poly-crepe and will keep you comfortable in the summers as well as the winters.

Price: Rs.837

Straight kurtis can be easily paired with palazzos and jeans making them a versatile item every woman should own. This feminine pink printed kurti will certainly make you look trendy and keep you comfortable at home as well as in any outdoor settings. This kurti comes with matching palazzo pants and will look great when styled with high heels and long earrings.

Price: Rs.649

If you are looking for new ethnic wear designs or simply need a fresh pair to update your wardrobe, then we have got you covered with these super stylish and affordable ethnic wear options mentioned above. These ethnic outfits are available at unbelievable prices on the Amazon wardrobe refresh sale so grab them before it's too late!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

