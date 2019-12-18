Ananya Panday to Katrina Kaif: How to let accessories do the talking this Christmas

‘Tis the season of shimmer! With Christmas right around the corner, it is obvious to feel the need for something shimmery in your closets. Here’s a guide curated by your favorite celebs on how to get the perfect festive look.

The festive season can be nerve wrecking. There, we said it. The constant need to update our closets and stacking it up with everything that screams party can be cumbersome. With the wide variety of jewellery, makeup and clothes made available by various brands, something as therapeutic as shopping may seem like a tedious job. But there’s one thing that we have learned over the years is that Bollywood celebs are always here to help you through your fashion muddles.

We’ve learned that sequin and party go hand in hand. Sequins have always been a saviour angle for the festive season. While completely giving up your hope on sequins is not what we are proposing but being ahead of the curve seems like a good idea. From what we’ve been observing, your beloved celebs are in on this idea. From hair accessories to makeup, they have shown us how sequin isn’t the only medium one can experiment with during the holidays. Again, sequin will always have your back!

Ananya Panday

Is there anything that screams Christmas more than the colour red? We don’t think so. Neither does Ananya. The 21 year old’s look can be the ideal Christmas outfit but wait, one might guess is that all? Of course it isn’t! Business in the front and party in the back is exactly what the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress did. Keeping her outfit absolutely simple the diva decided to ornament her hair with outrageously cute accessories. Now, reindeer and Santa Claus sounds more like Christmas!

Are you quite skeptical about wrapping yourself up in a saree but still want to gleam in those sequins? Katrina Kaif shows us exactly how to do that. The 36 year old actress chose a glittery dress by Ashish and complementing that dress was that ‘wet hair’ look which was an absolute stealer. Rather than just putting on a sequin dress, experimenting with your hair and makeup can come handy this festive season. We highly recommend that!

Kylie Jenner

Apart from being the youngest American billionaire, the makeup mogul’s bag collection is every girl’s dream. From vintage Birkins to this season’s hottest trend- micro bags, she’s got it all. But we’ve got our eyes on a very specific item, her glittery lipstick shaped purse by Judith Leiber. The purse can’t even fit a cell phone but sure does know how to make a statement. For you minimalists out there accessories like these can be a game changer. When paired with a solid outfit these bags will definitely turn heads and give you the exact amount of pomp the festive season demands.

Kim Kardashian West

Whether wear them with multiple chains or by themselves, chunky necklaces are here to save you from the indecisiveness of ‘what should I wear’! If you are biased towards jewellery then your Christmas repertoire is more or less sorted with these statement pieces. Take Kim for that matter, we know this wasn’t exactly her Christmas outfit but an inspiration is all we are talking about. Neutral makeup, effortless waves and a chunky necklace is all you need to nail her look. Just grab some chunky necklaces are you are good to go.

Whew, glad we got that straightened up. So stop worrying about decking up your closet with gazillion outfits when you can fool around with jewellery, hair accessories, makeup or bags for heaven’s sake! Mix and match your already existing outfits with some cool accessories and you have yourself a brand new holiday repertoire. Which celeb inspiration are you taking on this Christmas? Comment below and let us know.

