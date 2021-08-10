Ananya Panday to Kendall Jenner:5 Proofs shapewear is the secret armour for flaunting star kid like fab figure

Body fluctuations are common. Your tummy isn't the same before and after a stomach-full lunch. Living under constant scrutiny and paparazzi recording every moment of their life, celebrities are under pressure to look their best all time. While they sure own a stunning face and great body, like any other human their body too experience body fluctuations but they sure don’t want to take a chance to show the bumps in their bodycon dresses. Here is where shapewear comes to the rescue. Well not only to tuck the tummy in, but shapewear also helps in making panty lines invisible, avoid creases and also create a slimming effect that makes one look fit and fab to rock any outfit. It's the easiest and quickest solution to give one the ideal hourglass illusion and also to flatter your figure, smoothing out bumps for a more tailored overall look.

There is a common misconception that shapewear is suffocating and celebrates fake beauty standards. But it’s 2021 and women can and will wear whatever she pleases and shapers being the most versatile articles of clothing, is suitable for all seasons and occasions and actually makes one more confident and comfortable in wearing what they want. Today being National Shapewear Day, let’s take inspiration from the celebs to style up with body shaping garments.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s hot pink stuck to her body so tight and sure her shapewear had done its share of help in making her look flawless in the figure-hugging number. There are different kinds of shapewear to suit each of your stylish outfits. Ananya’s mini dress requires the one that tucks the tummy, cinches the waist and also gives the bum a lift. It should be a seamless one to hide everything going under her perfect pink number.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has been vocal about her love for shapewear and has also opted to wear it as chic outerwear while working out and to click flattering mirror selfies for the ‘gram. From red carpets to street style looks, Kylie trusts her spandex layer to give her the perfect hourglass-like figure.

Kendall Jenner

Following her sister’s footsteps, Kendall too wears her spandex as outerwear. Proving the shapewear is not just for people with healthier body types to look slimmer and hide bumps but also for anyone who wants to enhance their shape and look great in all angles, Kendall wore a black strapless one-piece shapewear unitard by Atoir. And like always, she looked super stunning in it.

Janhvi Kapoor

Instead of picking a normal underskirt while wearing a saree that adds to the bulk a saree shapewear contour and smoothen your back, waist, hips and thighs making them look toned and curvy. It also comes with a seamless waistband that doesn't create any irritation, unlike the traditional petticoats. Janhvi Kapoor’s slim beauty look in sequin embellished Manish Malhotra saree has stolen our hearts but what’s underneath in the secret of the drape’s flawless form.

The star kids are obsessed with their bodycon dresses and it has always been a winning choice to flaunt feminine elegance in the most enticing way. But rolls and folds in our body can make it look not so great but thanks to shapewear for solving that issue. There are corset shapewear, seamless body-hugging spandex shapewear, waist cinchers and control camisoles that are the perfect choice to layer under your bodycon dresses to win a celebrity-like envious toned body.

