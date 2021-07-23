Animal print craze is getting stronger day by day: 5 fashion picks you must have to slay the trend

Designers get inspired by anything and everything. As we know, our ancestors wore tigers and other animal skin as clothing. It was the only thing available to protect them from harsh weather but now we know it's more than just a piece of clothing. Animal print outfits are a statement in itself and have been ruling the fashion trend list for a while now. It's such a shame if you don't have one and that’s exactly why we collected 5 everyday casuals in stunning animal print that you can sport anywhere to look everything fun and fab!

Leopard print jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are stylish attire that can be perfect for date nights to intimate parties where you can be in your comfortable shoes and yet look trendy. This wrap style jumpsuit features straight pants and an elastic belt that cinches at the waist. Its flowy butterfly sleeves and functional pockets give it a feminine touch with a sporty spin.

Price:10.11 USD

Animal print mini shirt dress

Shirt dresses are the new cool! This leopard print mini dress features a spread collar, blouson sleeves, button cuffs and peplum hemline making it a sensuous frock with comfy fashion elements. It's definitely a must-buy piece to slay in style!

Price: 14.40 USD

Colourful animal-print sweater top

With a face-flattering bateau neckline, this red and beige printed knit top is an all-season fashion pick that you can wear every day. Style it up with jackets and team it with shorts, thigh-high boots and hoop earrings to give it an edgy finish!

Price: 19.99 USD

Red tiger print pants

Printed pants have a slimming effect and also complement all kinds of tops, both plain and minimalist prints. This wrinkle-resistant fabric is the best choice while travelling or even to chill at home completely in comfort.

Price: 19.99 USD

Animal-Print Cropped Jacket

This super stylish cropped jacket from Calvin Klein comes with a hoodie and long raglan sleeves. It's perfect for the weather of this season and also a trendy pick to elevate your everyday style.

Price: 24.99 USD

Which of the 5 fashion picks in animal print is your choice to shop? Tell us in the comments below.

