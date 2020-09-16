  1. Home
  2. fashion

Aprajita Toor on shoes that brides NEED to invest in for their wedding functions from sneakers to kolhapuris

Your outfit is incomplete without the perfect pair of shoes. Wondering what kind of shoes are appropriate for a wedding? The shoe designer opines.
22158 reads Mumbai
Sneakers with a wedding outfitAprajita Toor on shoes that brides NEED to invest in for their wedding functions from sneakers to kohlapuris
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is something about weddings! From the excitement of your loved ones being a part of your big day to the enjoyment, you receive while you catch up and dance along with your friends and family. 
A soon-to-be-bride whim is to buy the perfect pairs of bridal shoes but the constant budget-constraint promises you made to self and family only adds to the worry. The thing is, even though you might be feeling guilty for giving in and picking the bridal shoes, it’s actually not a bad idea. In fact, I believe every bride must indulge in a few pairs for her wedding functions. The goal and focus here is to make an investment that you can wear to walk down the aisle and then beyond.
Whether you’re shopping for the perfect embellished sky-high stilettos or the quirky yet traditional embroidery sneakers, subtle or a statement piece, here are some of the standout picks for the bride-to-be to seriously consider to up her bridal game.

A classic pair of pumps in a glitter shade 
A complete no brainer & a must-have pair in your wedding wardrobe. One could style these pumps with traditional as well as western silhouettes. It works as a great investment and is something that will go a long way.

A bright pair of solid-tone Kolhapuris 
Slide into a pair of comfortable toe-loop strap kolhapuri when your feet hurt from the high heels. These work best for Indian functions like haldi/mehendi or even sangeet where the bride can dance away and still look stylish!

Embellished sneakers
My current favourite has to be embellished sneakers! With a touch of traditional handcrafted zardozi embroidery, these sneakers look perfect for the new age bride - The one who likes to change the norm but is still in love with the Indian craftsmanship & embroidery on her sneakers. Snug comfort along with a modern twist, be it in bold colours or bright vintage embroidery.

A pair of nude wedges
Classic & elegant in both hue and style. Style them with your lehenga or your indo-western cocktail party look. Nude wedges are a must-have as they can be paired with any silhouette. These wedges make you look tall, are comfortable and add the contemporary touch where ever you go!

Embellished juttis 
Juttis are eternal & an all-time favourite! Opt for the trusty gold or silver jutti for your traditional functions or indulge in the craftsmanship of the conventional embroidery. Juttis are dressy, look gorgeous and are the best buy to pair with your wedding outfits. 

About the author: Aprajita Toor is a footwear designer known for her bespoke and handcrafted luxurious creations. 

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone to Kiara Advani: Celebrity approved red lehengas that stole our hearts 

Credits :PINKVILLA

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement