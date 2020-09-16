Aprajita Toor on shoes that brides NEED to invest in for their wedding functions from sneakers to kolhapuris

Your outfit is incomplete without the perfect pair of shoes. Wondering what kind of shoes are appropriate for a wedding? The shoe designer opines.

There is something about weddings! From the excitement of your loved ones being a part of your big day to the enjoyment, you receive while you catch up and dance along with your friends and family.

A soon-to-be-bride whim is to buy the perfect pairs of bridal shoes but the constant budget-constraint promises you made to self and family only adds to the worry. The thing is, even though you might be feeling guilty for giving in and picking the bridal shoes, it’s actually not a bad idea. In fact, I believe every bride must indulge in a few pairs for her wedding functions. The goal and focus here is to make an investment that you can wear to walk down the aisle and then beyond.

Whether you’re shopping for the perfect embellished sky-high stilettos or the quirky yet traditional embroidery sneakers, subtle or a statement piece, here are some of the standout picks for the bride-to-be to seriously consider to up her bridal game.

A classic pair of pumps in a glitter shade

A complete no brainer & a must-have pair in your wedding wardrobe. One could style these pumps with traditional as well as western silhouettes. It works as a great investment and is something that will go a long way.

A bright pair of solid-tone Kolhapuris

Slide into a pair of comfortable toe-loop strap kolhapuri when your feet hurt from the high heels. These work best for Indian functions like haldi/mehendi or even sangeet where the bride can dance away and still look stylish!

Embellished sneakers

My current favourite has to be embellished sneakers! With a touch of traditional handcrafted zardozi embroidery, these sneakers look perfect for the new age bride - The one who likes to change the norm but is still in love with the Indian craftsmanship & embroidery on her sneakers. Snug comfort along with a modern twist, be it in bold colours or bright vintage embroidery.

A pair of nude wedges

Classic & elegant in both hue and style. Style them with your lehenga or your indo-western cocktail party look. Nude wedges are a must-have as they can be paired with any silhouette. These wedges make you look tall, are comfortable and add the contemporary touch where ever you go!

Embellished juttis

Juttis are eternal & an all-time favourite! Opt for the trusty gold or silver jutti for your traditional functions or indulge in the craftsmanship of the conventional embroidery. Juttis are dressy, look gorgeous and are the best buy to pair with your wedding outfits.

About the author: Aprajita Toor is a footwear designer known for her bespoke and handcrafted luxurious creations.

Credits :PINKVILLA

