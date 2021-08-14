Are you ready for the festive season? These unique Indo-western outfits have your wardrobe covered!

The festive season is right around the corner, and it is always the best time to upgrade our wardrobes! With the year and half long pandemic and several locks=downs, celebrations have not been able to be as lavish as we would like. Many of us could not be around our close ones, which probably meant that the enthusiasm to dress up and adorn ourselves may have been low. However, this time around, most restrictions have gradually been relaxed and we have been able to travel back and reunite with our families. Do you know what that means? It is almost time to play dress up, and it’s best if we do it right!

The festive season brings along a plethora of options in womens’ wear - from sarees to lehengas and everything in between, there is a perfect outfit for each! However, traditional ethnic wear can be too mainstream. If you like thinking out of the box, why limit your wardrobe to the mundane? The upcoming festive season might just be the perfect opportunity for you to flaunt your creative, fashionista side with unique outfits that are the perfect blend of modern and ethnic! Check out some of our favourite Indo-western outfit ideas that you can shop today!

1. Inddus Solid Lavender One-shoulder Maxi Dress with Attached Dupatta

This one-shoulder dress brings the perfect amalgamation of styles - the golden belt and flowing dupatta are traditionally associated with Indian styles, and the one-shoulder cut, maxi dress and flared silhouette are typically western influences. To top that, the lavender is simply ethereal!

2. Inddus Maroon Tiered Maxi Dress

The deep maroon really evokes a certain passionate spiritual connection with our Indian roots, and the subtle sequins accentuate it. However, the A-line silhouette and tiered style of the skirt is associated with western wear, which makes it easy to style in an ethnic way, and the perfect outfit to stay comfortable and stylish during all the festivities!

3. Inddus Lavender Embellished Semi-sheer Flared Dress

Lavender is one of the most trending colours of the year globally, and has even translated into festive season trends even though it is not the most vibrant. This semi-sheer dress embellished with golden sequins is the perfect dress to make you look and feel nothing less than a princess! Wear this with similar toned churidars or by itself, and rose gold earrings to look ready to celebrate!

4. Aks Green Checked 3 pc Suit Set

Bringing the global trend of pastels into ethnic wear, this 3 piece set will perfectly highlight your personality - the modern-chic, elegant young woman with sartorial wardrobe choices! If your style is subtle yet powerful, this empire, button-down kurta and matching trousers is a ust, and can be worn closed or with the matching crop top underneath.

5. Mabish by Sonal Jain Block Print A-line Dress

This dress made of rayon is a beautiful blend of a summery, beach dress and an Indian essence. The lush bottle green and indigenous prints in gold lie in heavy contrast with the casual silhouette and off-shoulder cut of the dress, but it all magically binds together to make a truly unique and creative Indo-western outfit for the festivities!

6. Nayo Magenta and Golden Silk Blend Palazzo Saree

Have you seen influencers drape sarees in the most elaborate, creative ways? If the traditional drape of a saree seems too mainstream, but anything else is way too complicated and difficult to carry, this magenta and gold printed silk palazzo saree is for you! The stitched shirt blouse and trousers with attached pallu are not only comfortable, but also a highly elegant, modern silhouette!

7. Inddus Magenta and Beige Printed Ruffled Sharara Saree

Here is another alternative for a saree lover that is not so much in love with the discomfort that may come along with heavy, traditional sarees. The sharara pants and attached pallu are unabashedly Indian, the prints provide a certain vintage appeal and the ruffles add just the right amount of western charms to this comfortable outfit!

