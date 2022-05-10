16 Artificial jewellery pieces that you must vouch to sail through the wedding season

Ting tong! We have a letter for all the women out there! Scroll down and read it loud.

To women who are as precious as gems,

You must be pondering to ace every wedding look of yours with the finest and exclusive collection of apparels and accessories. But me and my family are aware that at times you burn a hole in your pockets. You crush your desire to own exquisite real gold and silver jewellery sets due to minimum budget. Today, I promise that my family will never disappoint you and serve you with everything that you ever wished for while visiting a jewellery store. Do you wish to meet my family? Here is the list of my family members that will restore your happiness and bring a smile on your face this wedding season.

Jewellery Sets: They will help you to take your natural beauty up a notch.

Necklaces: They add a dash of gleam to your ethnic OOTD.

Earrings: They will merrily sway to and fro to grab large eyeballs.

Bangles: They will amplify your style factor.

These are my elderly family members who have managed to steal the limelight and fit in your budget with ease. In addition, you can also see kids like rings, nose rings, haath panjas, payals and maang tikkas striving hard to make their space. I am sure you just cannot keep calm to meet me and my family members in person. I am also waiting to call you my PROUD OWNER.

With lots of love,

Artificial Jewellery

Jewellery is of utmost importance right after finalising wedding outfits. They are women who do invest a lump sum amount in jewellery pieces to rock every meeting, gatherings or wedding festivities. Jewellery sets, alluring necklaces, earrings, bracelets and a huge collection of fashion accessories will never come to an end. Right from necklace sets, pendant chains to wedding jewellery, women love them all. And what if artificial jewellery pieces help them sail merily through the wedding season?

Our top picks of artificial jewellery

1. PH PandaHall 10pcs Stainless Steel Adjustable Bangle Bracelet- Buy Now

2. Anarva Women's Crystal Bracelet Bangle Set- Buy Now

3. Stefan 4 Pairs of Traditional Ethnic Dangler Earrings- Buy Now

4. Fida Ethnic Traditional kundan gold jhumka with white pearl drops- Buy Now

5. Peora Mirror Style Designer Antique Jewellery Set- Buy Now

6. Aheli Indian Ethnic Traditional Jewelry Set- Buy Now

7. Touchstone Hollywood Glamour Paisley Motif Grand Jewellery- Buy Now

8. MINUTIAE Pendant Necklace With Austrian Cubic Zirconia- Buy Now

9. Aaishwarya Gold Crystal Stone Timeless Pendant Chain- Buy Now

10. Touchstone Faux Emerald Sober Look Designer Jewelry- Buy Now

There has been an increase in the styles and designs of artificial jewellery pieces since the wedding season is at the peak. Today, you can vouch your favourite artificial jewellery and complete all of your wedding looks.

In this article

1. Meaning of artificial jewellery

2. Types of plated metals

3. Artificial Jewellery

- Imitation Bangles

- Imitation Earrings

- Imitation Necklace Sets

- Artificial Chains

Meaning of artificial jewellery

Artificial jewellery are fashion accessories that hold strong resemblance to real gold and silver jewelleries. Artificial jewellery pieces consist of earrings, bangles, necklace sets, maang tikkas and everything that is available in today’s era. They are crafted from inexpensive metals, gemstones, faux beads and pearls. The materials and metals used while creating artificial jewellery are cheap and easily moldable. Artificial jewellery is also popularly known as “Imitation Jewellery.”

There are various jewellery pieces that are plated with metals so as to add the missing shine and glory to the overall piece. Scroll down to check out the types of plated metals used while crafting jewellery

Types of plated metals

Following are the top 7 types of metals used for plating jewellery pieces.

1. Gold Plated

2. Oxidised Gold

3. Oxidised Silver

4. Platinum Plated

5. Rhodium Plated

6. Rose Gold Plated

7. Silver Plated

Artificial Jewellery pieces do have their distinctive style and shape. They are crafted and do hold a sentimental value just like real jewelleries. Imitation jewellery brands are also emerging and making their own space in the hearts of the female audience with their low pricing strategy. “Low price, same glamour” is the mantra on which artificial jewellery manages to steal the limelight.

Artifical Jewellery

We have curated 16 artificial jewellery pieces for you. For an easy shopping experience, we have divided them into 4 sections namely imitation bangles, imitation earrings, imitation necklace sets and artificial chains.

A. Imitation Bangles

1. PH PandaHall 10pcs Stainless Steel Adjustable Bangle Bracelet

This adjustable bangle set has a trendy design and a contemporary appearance. The open jump rings on the bangle allow you to hang any kind of pendants that you like to team up with your outfit. You don't have to worry whether the size of the bangles is short or long to your wrist. They are sturdy and have a great finish.

Why PH PandaHall 10pcs Stainless Steel Adjustable Bangle Bracelet?

It is made up from smooth and glossy surface, rust-resistant and hypoallergenic material for 100 percent comfort. It doesn’t cause any discomfort or harm your skin. This 10 piece bangle bracelet set has managed to earn 4.4 out 5 stars on Amazon and received a plethora of positive feedback for the customers.

Price: Rs. 6,475

Buy Now

2. Anarva Women's Crystal Bracelet Bangle Set

This two piece bangle set is a crystal studded bracelet bangle that is handcrafted by skilled manforce. It has a high quality plating and neat finishing. It is embellished with crystal rhinestone that gives the bangles a perfect traditional ethnic cum contemporary look.

Why Anarva Women's Crystal Bracelet Bangle Set?

It is an antique bangle that you can team up with any enthnic or western outfit. It is made up from alloy and 100 percent skin-friendly materials to amp up the femeine elegance of this artificial jewellery piece.

Price: Rs. 2,700

Deal: Rs. 1,099

Buy Now

3. DHRUV COLLECTION Silver Black Oxidised Antique Plain Metal Bangles

These bangles define elegance with simplicity. They are made up from high quality metals that are safe for skin. It is one such jewellery piece that can be teamed with all your outfits no matter what the occasion is.

Why DHRUV COLLECTION Silver Black Oxidised Antique Plain Metal Bangles?

The bangles are carefully designed keeping in mind the needs and necessities of the modern and modest women. It is spectacular and compliments the natural charm of women.

Price: Rs. 4,999

Deal: Rs. 2,549

Buy Now

4. Anarva Women's Kundan Bracelet Bangle Set

This gold tone kundan bracelet bangle set has an antique appearance that can elevate your ethnic style seamlessly. It is a bangle set that is studded with finest kundan beads and pearls at the edges. It adds a contemporary touch to your ensembles. It also has a high quality plating for long lasting shine.

Why Anarva Women's Kundan Bracelet Bangle Set?

This bangle set is a traditional Indian artificial jewellery that no woman can ever ignore. It has a contemporary and trendy touch but its intricate design showcases the deeply rooted Indian culture.

Price: Rs. 1,600

Deal: Rs. 660

Buy Now

B. Imitation Earrings

1. Stefan 4 Pairs of Traditional Ethnic Dangler Earrings

These dangler earrings have an alluring kundan and meenakari work. The bold and beautiful designs of these earrings will solve all of your jewellery related questions especially during the wedding season.

Why Stefan 4 Pairs of Traditional Ethnic Dangler Earrings?

These earrings will make all of your enthnic outfits gleam with elegance. With 4 out of 5 star ratings, these earrings deserve some space in your jewellery box. What’s more? These earrings are crafted in India with utmost delicate hands.

Price: Rs. 3,299

Deal: Rs. 1,001

Buy Now

2. Fida Ethnic Traditional kundan gold jhumka with white pearl drops

If you wish to add some extra dazzle to your enthnic outfits then these gold tone jhumka with white pearl drops will be the best choice to spend your day with. A beautiful blend of gold, white pearl with kundan stones gives you an extraordinary grand look even when you like to keep your outfit minimal.

Why Fida Ethnic Traditional kundan gold jhumka with white pearl drops?

The pearls, kundan beads and shape of the earrings will deliver maximum comfort and won’t pinch your ears or make them droop. Complete the look of your enthnic ensembles with this pair of traditional earrings without any second thoughts.

Price: Rs. 1,379

Deal: Rs. 758

Buy Now

3. Peora Handcrafted Meenakari Jhumki Earrings with Maang Tikka

These dangle earrings feature a soft colour that is neutral and embellished with meenakari work. The two sized pearls add more gleam to the dangle earrings making them perfect to team with any coloured traditional outfit.

Why Peora Handcrafted Meenakari Jhumki Earrings with Maang Tikka?

These dangle earrings are made up from environmental brass alloy and top quality plating. With 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, these earrings and maang tikka set is all that you need to rock the wedding festivities in style.

Price: Rs. 6,495

Deal: Rs. 1,299

Buy Now

4. Shaze Fancy Earrings for Women

These earrings will instantly brighten your enthnic look. They add a quick touch of elegance to your outfit. This pair of earrings are small in size but has the power to transform your ethnic look from dull to fab.

Why Shaze Fancy Earrings for Women?

These earrings are fancy and exquisite and thus managed to earn 5 out of 5 stars of Amazon with its subtle charm. These earrings will suit all of your western as well as enthnic outfits with ease.

Price: Rs. 3,120

Deal: Rs. 1,092

Buy Now

C. Imitation Necklace Sets

1. Peora Mirror Style Designer Antique Jewellery Set

This artificial jewellery set contains a traditional choker necklace, a pair of earrings and a maang tikka. This jewellery set will help you flaunt a royal and luxe look throughout the wedding festivities. Pair it with lehengas, ghagras or gowns and you will be the talk of the eve.

Why Peora Mirror Style Designer Antique Jewellery Set?

This artificial jewellery set is crafted with high quality metals, kundan beads and mirror work. It will ensure that you complete your look with utmost fashion and trending styles. The three pieces are worth the penny and hold immense sentimental values.

Price: Rs. 6,495

Deal: Rs. 1,299

Buy Now

2. Aheli Indian Ethnic Traditional Jewelry Set

This jewellery set is a faux kundan beaded, bridal, long necklace set that comes with matching earrings and a maang tikka. These artificial jewellery pieces will definitely add luster to your wedding celebrations in a budget friendly way. It has a luxurious and elegant design to suit every wedding outfit of yours.

Why Aheli Indian Ethnic Traditional Jewelry Set?

This artificial jewellery set will add more radiance to your natural beauty. Along with faux kundan beads the jewellery set has a trail of pearls that adds the missing gleam to all of the jewellery pieces.

Price: Rs. 5,784

Deal: Rs. 1,066

Buy Now

3. Peora Rani Padmavati Indian Traditional Jewellery Set

This artificial jewellery set is a bridal kundan faux pearl choker necklace that comes with a pair of earrings and a maang tikka. It is meticulously handcrafted and made from finest materials that are skin-friendly.

Why Peora Rani Padmavati Indian Traditional Jewellery Set?

You can elevate your fashion statements with this one artificial jewellery set. It is sturdy and light in weight. The earrings and maang tikka can also be worn alone. What’s more? The maang tikka features detailing on the head strand which is usually unavailable in the rest of maang tikkas.

Price: Rs. 3,521

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

4. Touchstone Hollywood Glamour Paisley Motif Grand Jewellery

This artificial necklace set with earrings is a masterpiece that will make you look elegant in the most subtle way. It has an adjustable and extendable link chain closure of personalised fitting and comfort.

Why Touchstone Hollywood Glamour Paisley Motif Grand Jewellery?

This artificial necklace set has a special long lasting plating with a lacquer finish. It recreates studded jewellery and is made up of durable alloy metal and good quality faux pearls.

Price: Rs. 5,099

Deal: Rs. 899

Buy Now

D. Artificial Chains

1. MINUTIAE Pendant Necklace With Austrian Cubic Zirconia

This pendant necklace is an artificial chain for ladies who love everything subtle and minimal. It comes with top quality genuine crystal and cubic zirconia that is not less than a diamond. It is crafted with long lasting brass metal that will not lose its shine.

Why MINUTIAE Pendant Necklace With Austrian Cubic Zirconia?

This chain necklace is highly durable and resistant to rust. It is a must-have chain that can boost your style factor in a jiffy. It is a must have jewellery that can complete the look of your ethnic and western outfits.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

2. Aaishwarya Gold Crystal Stone Timeless Pendant Chain

This is a glamorous crystal necklace that has a versatile look. It is small in size and pretty cute to add grandeur to your natural beauty. This simple and elegant stone pendant can be your perfect accessory for casual, office and party wear .

Why Aaishwarya Gold Crystal Stone Timeless Pendant Chain?

This chain is made up from inexpensive metal. However you need to store this chain with utmost care orelse it might turn black and lose its shine.

Price: Rs. 1,199

Deal: Rs. 409

Buy Now

3. Parnika Graceful Butterfly Silver Necklace Chain Pendant

This butterfly pendant necklace is plated in silver and shines like real jewellery pieces. It is a universal necklace chain that can match well to enthinc, traditional or Indo-western outfits.

Why Parnika Graceful Butterfly Silver Necklace Chain Pendant?

This necklace chain pendant has bagged 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon due to its superior quality and glamorous look. It will not wear off immediately and be your go-to artificial jewellery.

Price: Rs. 1,990

Deal: Rs. 890

Buy Now

4. Touchstone Faux Emerald Sober Look Designer Jewelry

This pendant necklace is a tribal bohemian chic Indian bollywood Afghani art inspired artificial jewellery for women. It is exquisite and pretty simple in design and structure. It has a long lasting finish and faux emerald in the middle.

Why Touchstone Faux Emerald Sober Look Designer Jewelry?

This necklace chain is easy to carry and light in weight. It is long and can be paired with most of the traditional garments lying in your closet.

Price: Rs. 1,409?

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

So which exquisite artificial jewellery pieces have paved their way to your cart? We are sure you must have picked them in bulk to ace every wedding festivities of the season in style. No matter how many jewellery pieces you own, you still snag for the best jewellery pieces in town.

