From athleisure to minimalism: THESE are the summer trends to look forward to says designer Kunal Anil Tanna

For the oncoming of summer, take note of all the upcoming trends to look out for to look your fashionable best and beat the heat.

When one thinks of summer, the first thing that comes to mind is florals and breezy dresses. Hassle-free outfits that don't stick to the body, minimise sweat and ensure one is comfortable, are all the prerogatives for picking out the right summer outfits. But how to style outfits, follow trends and look fabulous at the same time? Designer Kunal Anil Tanna, who showcased his latest work at Lakme Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020, with Kunal Kemmu as the showstopper, weighs in.

Talking about upcoming trends in summer, I think athleisure has become one of the biggest elements of design in Indian fashion today.

The goal is to inculcate athleisure hints with classic Indian structuring & Indian construction and make the ensemble extremely comfortable and wearable. I strongly believe that this trend is taking over the summer of 2020. Comfort is crucial during Summer and as a designer, it is imperative for me to consider that while designing.

Additionally, the Pantone Forecasted Blue is the perfect color for the season. It is not only one of the best – suited colors for our Indian skin tone, but it is also a gender-neutral shade, which makes it versatile to the palette.

Another aspect that seems to be gaining popularity is the use of organic fabrics. Breathable & airy fabrics are going to be an essential part of the season to tackle the soaring temperature.

Intricate texturing which when minimalistic can be very season-soothing and has become a prominent trend of the season.

Fanny packs have also made a delightful comeback. They are extremely light & easy to carry. This is definitely your go-to bag for the season.

Tones of off-whites such as ivory are a good bet for silhouetting. For instance, you can pair a colorfully attractive tunic with an off-white trouser or layer a white inner with a fun, quirky jacket and definitely make an impact.

If I was to give one of my favorite style tips it would be to re-invent your garments with creative variations. Mix and Match to be sustainable yet keep your look fresh. For example, a style statement piece can be worn with a basic inner or bottom. Layering too is a convenient styling method to reinvent your looks.

