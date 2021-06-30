Basics that you need to have in your wardrobe

There are certain outfits that will never go out of style and those are the ones that you should always have in your wardrobe.

With the various fashion trends coming in, it can often get overwhelming when you have to decide what exactly you want in your wardrobe. Hence, it is important to fill your wardrobe with essentials that you can put together in different ways and save your precious time. The ongoing pandemic has played a major role in the fashion world and like the other industries, even the fashion industry has experienced some big changes. The fashion-forward world has largely been replaced by basic clothing and wardrobe essentials that put utility and comfort above all. Even our celebs are changing their style quotient and focusing more on what makes them feel comfortable and more like themselves. Here, we have a list of all the basics that you must have in your wardrobe in order to make your life much easier.

Tank Tops

Tank tops are the perfect choice for summer and make a great lounge-wear. They are also great for last-minute plans as you do not have to put in much thought into styling them. Tank tops make an ideal wear for your everyday casual outings or just a mid-week brunch date with your girls.

Graphic Tees

The fashion world will keep moving and changing at a rapid pace but graphic tees are always here to stay! Graphic tees make great casual wear and add a twist of drama to your attire along with a little bit of fun, edge and class. You can literally pair them with any bottoms and they will still manage to make a statement.

Denims

When you are in absolutely no mood to put together an outfit, you can definitely rely on a plain white t-shirt and some classic blue denims. This ensemble has proven to never go wrong in the history of fashion and thus, is a must-have in every wardrobe. A white t-shirt and blue denims are both extremely easy to pair with anything that might lay unused in your closet.

Casual Co-ords

Co-ords are so in rage right now and are definitely a favourite among the fashionistas. They are an ideal choice when you want to look stylish without having to put much effort. You can simply just put on a co-ord set and ditch the struggles of having to put together an outfit. It is a trend that is surely going to last and hence, should make a place in your wardrobe.

Floral Dresses

Floral dresses have been a part of the fashion world since a while now and they have never really gone out of style. You can simply just put on a floral dress on a casual, summer day and you are all set! Floral dresses exude an enticing aura and are a must have in every wardrobe. They make a great choice for a lunch date with your special someone or for a catch-up brunch with your girlies.

