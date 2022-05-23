15 Bathing suits for men that are cosy & easy to go on a swimming spree

Looking for chic bathing suits for men? You have reached the right place! Bathing suits are the simple but crucial apparel that gives men a way of enjoying the thrill of being in the water while keeping modest and protected. Apart from chilling on the beach, these cool pieces of clothing can also be worn on casual days to run errands in your neighbourhood. Here we bring to you snazzy and branded bathing suits for men from Amazon, that’ll you will definitely love.

History of swimsuits

Bathing suits for men - evolution

Types of bathing suits for men

15 Bathing suits for men

Takeaways

Now, let’s dive deep into understanding the swimsuits and how bathing suits for men have evolved during these times.

Men's and women's swimwear has cultural and religious latitudes and has evolved over the course of time. In the Victorian era, swimwear was a style of the outer clothing of the time, which was cumbersome and even dangerous in the water, especially in the case of dress-style swimwear for women. The bathing gown in the 18th century was a loose ankle-length full-sleeve chemise-type gown made of wool or flannel so that modesty or decency was not threatened. It was only during the early 20th century, that swimming came to be regarded as a legitimate leisure activity or pastime and clothing made specifically for swimming became the norm. Today we see quality bathing suits for men and women that come in different varieties depending on the need. In July 2009, FINA voted to ban non-textile (non-woven) swimsuits in competitive events from 2010. The new policy was implemented to combat the issues associated with performance-enhancing costumes, hindering the ability to accurately measure the performance of swimmers.

During Roman times, male bathing was carried out naked, as known from murals and classical paintings depicting nude swimmers enjoying this leisurely pass-time. But men’s bathing suits have come a long way from that! Men’s swimwear styles during the 1880s were rather shabby, mimicking traditional undergarments, but gradually more thought went into the designs and improvements were made. The first swimsuits were made from knitted wool with stretchy properties absorbing less water than cotton. Interestingly, even the then rather uptight English society accepted naked bathing in general. The swimsuit as we know it today had only just seen the light of day by 1869, when Frédéric Bazille painted Scène d’été. It is remarkable how very similar these early items of men’s swimwear were to modern-day swim trunks – even the leopard and zebra patterns were around back then!

Throughout the decade following 1910, most male swimmers donned tank suits in the water. These were substantial garments in dark, solid colours reaching all the way down to the elbow and below the knees. British industry responded to the demand for bathing costumes and started mass-producing a one-piece costume called the Speed Suit with fitted trunks. The previously long sleeves had disappeared to be replaced by more generously-cut armholes. With the dawn of the 1930s, a more fitted, high-waisted design in swimwear emerged, influenced by the Art Deco movement. In 1960, the Australian swimwear brand Speedo introduced the famous men’s swimming briefs, which were designed by Peter Travis.

Olympic swimmer Johnny Weismuller helped to promote the B.V.D company’s swimsuits in 1933. Weissmuller had given some input into the design and recommended low cut arms on a tank top, with a naturally-fitting waist, coupled with a pair of full trunks. Men’s swimwear moved in step with the flamboyance of women's costumes from the 1950s onwards. The hippie movement of the 1970s saw cutoff shorts moving into fashion, which, along with the boxer trunks, were here to stay. The 1980’s promoted a flashy style and an obsession with men's physical fitness and bodybuilding re-emerged. Tight Lycra swim briefs became popular during this time to compliment the male physique. During the noughties, beaches were hit by a Brazilian fashion wave and the Sunga Suit became popular, with its various colours and low cut design.

Most often people think that there aren’t many varieties of bathing suits for men as compared to women. But here are fun and fab choices to choose from for all the men out there! If you are in the process of looking for the perfect swimwear bottom, there’s an excellent list of choices for you.

1. Swim trunks

They usually fall to mid-high and are comfortably loose enough for leg movements. Also, they feature a tighter-fitting lining inside the shorts for protection from water pressure.

2. Braodshorts

Given the name, boardshorts are made initially for surfing. Despite its original purpose, men now wear boardshorts for swimming everywhere.

3. Square leg swimsuit

This design lies somewhere between swimming briefs and swimming trunks. The square leg swimsuit is cut similarly to boxer brief underwear and comes with a fitted look.

4. Jammers

They resemble bike shorts, but without the padded crotch and seat. It’s usually skintight suits used by competitive swimmers.

Curated here are 15 snazzy bathing suits for men that are perfect for this summer beach vacay. These are from branded clothing companies that assure you a comfortable fit and their moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric will make you pick them for everyday wear too.

1. O'NEILL Men’s Hyperfreak Solid Boardshorts Blue

This is a great pair of quick-drying board shorts that comes with side pockets and durable water repellency that will help you stay cosy and easy throughout the day. It also features drawstring details at the waist to ensure a personalized fit and the anti-rash hyper thread makes it perfect for any sweaty situation in the sun.

Price: $ 66.95

Buy Now

2. RVCA Men's Eastern Boardshort Trunk

This casual pair of black shorts feature a comfortable 4-way stretch fabric and a performance-enhancing design. It comes with a fixed waist and gusset fly closure and also offers a scalloped hem for extra movement. After all, black shorts are a must-have in every man’s wardrobe. You can create your pool style vibe around this old-school bathing suit.

Price: $ 78.00

Buy Now

3. Chubbies Men’s Swim Trunks

Colours and patterns give the perfect beach vibe. These summer shorts in cool blue print feature a comfortable elastic waistband with a drawcord. These comfortable trunks will be your new go-to poolside swimsuit. It also features a lightweight, stretches mesh liner for comfortability and max cannonball range of motion. These trunks include two front pockets and one back zipper pocket.

Price: $ 101.22

Buy Now

4. Nautica Men's Anchor Print Swim Trunk

Neon hues are winning over this season. It's a great colour that complements all skin tones and gives oomph to your bare body look. Up your style game in any weather with -these swim trunks that have an allover print that's perfect for the beach or pool. It also features an innovative quick-dry fabrication that keeps you comfortable all day.

Price: $ 59.50

Buy Now

5. Quiksilver Men's Standard Bathing Suit

These polyester-cotton blend shorts come with a drawstring closure and elastic waistband. As the most iconic surf brand that has pioneered generations of progression and innovation, Quiksilver has been delivering the best of the best to surfers everywhere since 1969. Their tropical printed cool bathing suit for men is just the right pick to beat the heat this summer.

Price: $ 54.99

Buy Now

6. Southern Marsh Dockside Swim Trunk

Whether it’s fishing off the boat or having a few drinks by the pool, the Dockside Swim Trunk is going to be your favorite pair of shorts for the summer. The outer shell is made of quick-dry cotton and interior briefs are made of EVAP poplin nylon that dries fast and stays comfortable – wet or dry. The super-soft interior waistband keeps the elastic waistband comfortable to wear all day, even with a belt.

Price: $ 59.00

Buy Now

7. RVCA Men's Opposites Elastic 2 Boardshort

What not to love about this salmon pink color bathing suit for men. It's such a serene color that's trending. If you love pastel tones, this is definitely for you! With a vintage touch, the shorts feature a drawcord at the waist, faux fly, side seam pockets, and double-needle stitch on the front and back rise. It's a winning choice to slay in style!

Price: $ 59.99

Buy Now

8. Oakley Men's Standard Solid Crest 19 Boardshort

This cool swimsuit for men completes the throwback look that feels fresh for the warm weather season. Even if you don’t have many beach days planned for the warm weather season, these shorts can be worn all weekend long to beat the heat in any casual setting.

Price: $ 54.49

Buy Now

9. Nautica Men's Sustainably Crafted Swim Short

The best way to reward yourself after an intense workout? Taking a dip, without having to change your shorts. This striped cosy design swimsuit for men is exactly the fashion piece to don all day, every day! It is sustainably crafted quick-dry fabric, complete with an elastic-drawstring waist, side seam pockets and Nautica's signature J-class logo at the hem.

Price: $ 50.04

Buy Now

10. Nike Men's Trunk Style

These 100 percent polyester shorts have a stretch waistband and functional leg vents. A stretch waistband with an exterior drawcord provides a custom fit, while the built-in mesh briefs ensure comfort and support. For added breathability, the functional leg vents provide air and water flow with an added range of movement.

Price: $ 89.84

Buy Now

11. HUK Men's Standard Pursuit Boardshort

The Huk Pursuit Boardshort is designed for in and out of the water performance! These fishing shorts protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays. Uniting anglers through performance-engineered, technical gear designed to fuel your passion and pursuit no matter when, where or how you fish! The fabric gives you the flexibility and stretches you need for comfort while maintaining shape and fit.

Price: $51.02

Buy Now

12. Tommy Hilfiger Men's Boxer Swimsuit Sea

These cool pairs of branded swimsuits can take over the streets in style. Whether to lounge on the couch or play in the pool this colour-blocked number is a classic swimsuit that will help you to stay true to your subtle style when paired with navy and other neutrals. These timeless swim shorts might just be the only pair you need this summer.

Price: $54.95

Buy Now

13. Vilebrequin Men's Moorea Swim Trunks

Love floral print? Here’s a summery swimsuit for men that is nothing but just a blast of flowers. It features an elastic waistband with drawstring and zamac tips engraved vilebrequin. With a snap closure, flat waistband and side pockets, they look just like your ordinary summer shorts but have the swimsuit features of a mesh lining and quick-drying fabric.

Price: $161.99

Buy Now

14. Diesel Swim shorts

In vibrant colors and summer-ready hues, these cool shorts features a broad yellow elastic belt with drawcords and cobalt-blue shorts. Opting for a tailored swim short adds some polish to your summer beach look. And if you're really trying to flex a cool fit poolside, pair it with a cool printed robe, too.

Price: $120.96

Buy Now

15. Emporio Armani Men's Swim Bermuda

From an innovative velvet-effect micro-peach fabric for Logoband, the most authentically iconic Emporio Armani beachwear line, this cool pair of shorts will perfectly complement your bronzed glow from hours in the summer sun. The beach is the best place to go bold with your style, and nothing makes a style statement quite like these Armani swim trunks.

Price: $103.94

Buy Now

Different types of bathing suits for men are available in the market that’ll help each one of you to style up your look for the beach. These summer shorts and beachwear from Amazon are definitely worth your penny and give you the much-needed comfort and style to run the day cooly. Some more timid guys get instantly in love with a calm and tranquil blue river while some of the adventurous men enjoy the turbulent and rolling currents of the sea. No matter what kind of sports you love, these men’s swim trunks will help you amp up your style.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

