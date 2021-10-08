Be a fashionista with these chic Multi Layered Necklaces this season

It is the time to embrace the trendy multi layered necklaces this season. Be it gold, silver, rose gold or bronze, these multi layered necklaces can help you to be the talk of the day. With its ability to compliment any traditional or modern outfit, it can make you a sheer FASHIONISTA. The different scales, thick chunky necklaces and sassy pendants can enhance your OOTD within seconds. You can refashion your coin necklaces as there is still a lot of time for them to retire.

Glam up your fashion statement with these chic multi layered necklaces this season.

1. Latest Stylish Multilayer Metal Chain Pendant Necklace

Choosing perfect neck pieces with your modern outfit is a task. A single chain looks simple whereas two neck pieces become a bit over. But this Latest Stylish Multilayer Metal Chain Pendant Necklace can add instant charm to your outfit. It is made from premium quality alloy material that makes it skin friendly and rust resistant. The lock shaped pendant can amp up your personality and fashion statement in every sense.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 149

2. Trendy Fashion Multilayer Gold Toned Crystal Drop Choker Necklace

Women cannot keep themselves calm when a chic accessory hits the competitive fashion world. To be a true fashionista, the combination of choker and multi layered necklaces can make your OOTD from drab to fab. The intricate high polish of this Trendy Fashion Multilayer Gold Toned Crystal Drop Choker Necklace creates glamorous reflections and adds luxurious looks to your style.

Price: Rs. 969

Deal: Rs. 175

3. Trendy Fashion Combo of 2 PCs Multilayer Key Heart Locket Golden/Silver Chain Choker Necklace

This multi layered necklace helps women to showcase their way of urbanity. The world is continuously upgrading and women are striving hard to cope up with the trendiness of the season. This choker compliments your formal and western outfit effortlessly. The layering and the scaling difference of their chain is phenomenal.

Price: Rs. 916

Deal: Rs. 199

4. Fashion Stylish Multilayer Chain Pendant Necklace

This Fashion Stylish Multilayer Chain Pendant Necklace is fuss-free. Keeping it simple and elegant is the motto of this fashion accessory. Sometimes too much accessory might make you overdressed. But this two layered necklace showcases the simplicity in your dressing style. This gold plated multi layered pendant chain necklace deserves some space in your jewellery box.

Price: Rs. 1499

Deal: Rs. 199

5. Stylish Jewellery Layered Gold Plated Multi Strand Necklace

This multi layered necklace is an epitome of sheer elegance and royalty. The four chains that droop down amps up your OOTD to another level. Be it a formal meeting or any random outing, this accessory is made for all occasions. The limply balls, coins and the crescent shaped moon pendant adds up some sassiness to your outfit.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 199

Complete your OOTD with these stylish multi layered necklaces and turn heads wherever you go. These chic necklaces are available at great prices only at Amazon Great Indian Festival. What are you waiting for ? Make some space in your jewellery box for these beauties.

