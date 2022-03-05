Beachwear for women under Rs 999 from Amazon Sale

The summer is finally here and it’s the best time to get tanned on the beach shore. If you are planning for a beach vacation, make sure you pack your hats, sunscreen and shop from some new breezy beachwear. A bit of relation and break from work-life is necessary to keep you going. With so much distress going around the world, it's understandable if you want to give your mind a rest and stay away from social media for a few days. A beach vacation is exactly what you need and to spice up and make you feel at ease, we bring to you stylish 7 beachwear clothes to choose from.

Here are 7 beachwear for women:

1. Beach cover-up

Beach cover-ups are a variant of the tunic that is a must-have if you are a beach person. It’s suitable for the beach, swimming pool, party, vacation and so on. Cover-ups put you in a comfortable place and are easy to put on.

Price: Rs 391

2. Co-ord set for beach

This co-ord set featuring a flowy halterneck crop top and pleated mini skirt, both bearing tropical leaf print on white is a relaxed fit that is both young and vibrant. It definitely instils the beach spirit and is a comfortable choice to slay in style.

Price: Rs 574

3. Beach kaftan dress

A kaftan beach cover-up is an ankle-length long- or short-sleeve flowy garment. It has become popular during the pandemic for its breezy and cosy silhouette and ruled the resort collection runways abroad. Grab a kaftan for you to look cool on your summer vacation.

Price: Rs 359

4. Casual co-ords

If you are looking for something more fun and casual, we think these cool coordinates will work for you. The parrot green number consists of a crop top and pants featuring stripes in white. It's an excellent choice for the beach especially if you're vacationing in Goa as its bright colour and offbeat look eludes uber-chic vibes.

Price: Rs 499

5. Tie-dye kaftan

Here is a stunning tie-dyed breezy number to amp up your beach style. It’s the perfect garment to wear in hot weather, gatherings, events, as cover-ups and on a cruise. This Kaftan Kurta is shrink-resistant and has colours that don’t run, these kaftans remain in great condition even after numerous stints in the wash.

Price: Rs 699

6. Beach dress

From cool-tone yellow to vibrant pink, this colour-blocked midi dress is a flamboyant number that’ll make you stand out on the beach. Of course, its design is such that you can wear them throughout the summer and not only to the beach. Style it up with your sporty kicks and give your look a hippie sass!

Price: Rs 899

7. Goa beach dress

Looks like a dress but it's a romper with an easy-breezy silhouette. This lime-yellow crepe dress features a contrasting blue lacework around the hem and also got pockets. The V-neckline and sheer butterfly sleeves give it a fun look perfect for a beach party.

Price: Rs 2299

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

