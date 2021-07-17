Beat the summer heat with these colourful hues: 5 outfits to add to your summer wardrobe

Summer is all about flaunting your stylish outfits and dressing in vibrant and eye-catching colours.

Summer is here and the blaring rays of the sun are dawning upon all of us. The summer heat can sometimes make us want to give up on our fashion sense and dress up in comfy clothes all the time. However, we are here to show you that you can stay in vogue while also beating the heat by just wearing the right colours. Colours can make a lot of difference and upgrade your style to the next level. Here are our list of colours that you must count on this summer along with outfits you can style effortlessly.

Blush Pink

Blush pink or pastel pink is on top of our lists this summer season! It is the softest shade of pink and gives out a tender and peaceful vibe. It is super versatile as it can match with literally anything in your wardrobe. It has a feminine vibe and a charismatic flair to it.

Price: $13.99

Buy Now

Orange

Orange has really made its place into the fashion world recently. Celebrities have been spotted wearing orange quite a few times. Although this colour can be a little challenging to pull off, the right styling can make it look extremely effortless. The vibrancy and magnetism of this colour is what makes it our favourite.

Price: $21.99

Buy Now

Pastel blue

Blue is certainly the coolest colour in the palette. With it representing the sky and the ocean, the colour has a calming aura to it. Summer outfits are all about oozing out a serene feeling that will keep you cool and comforted all day long.

Price: $20.99

Buy Now

Neutral tones

Neutrals and browns are the epitome of simplicity and class. These colours represent nature and hence, add a very natural and authentic look to every attire. They give out a peaceful and wholesome vibe which makes them a great choice for summer wear.

Price: $38.99

Buy Now

Sage green

Pastel colours always work best during the summer season. Our favourite pastel colour this season is definitely - sage green. It is a soothing and peaceful colour and gives out a sense of serenity and love. The gentleness of the shade makes it our most preferred.

Price: $20.99

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×