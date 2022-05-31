12 Best Amazon deals today on watches to gift your dad on Father's Day

Amazon daily deals are the best part of shopping online as it features branded quality products at irresistible prices. On today’s deal of the day list, we found interesting designer watches that will instantly add oomph to your look. Watches are a very important part of one’s fashion accessory. The functional device not just helps you keep track of time but also elevates your style statement. Eye grabbing watches work as a conversation starter and also boost self-confidence. Men with the right choice of watch never fail in life!

Since Father’s Day will be here in just a few weeks, we got to get ready to surprise our dads with interesting gifts. The man who never wants anything deserves everything best in life and that’s why we have curated the best 12 watches from Amazon deals today. Scroll on and grab your favourite from the list below.

Here are 12 watches from Amazon deals today

These watches are curated on the basis of brand quality, price and sale discount offered and also the design aesthetics keeping in mind the trends of the season and classy looks that your father will look for in a watch.

1. Kenneth Cole Reaction Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

This water-resistant watch is a matter of prestige and good taste. The dark blue leather strap watch not only gives a comfortable feel to the wrist but also goes well with all outfit colours. With a 5 star rating on Amazon, this is definitely one of the best analogue watches to gift to your dad on Father’s Day.

Price: Rs 9999

Deal: Rs 5499

2. Timex Analogue Watch

Timex watches bring together durable cases and scratch-resistant lenses to keep your watch ticking for years. It's well-made with intricate fine detailing featuring carefully stitched leather straps. The multi-function dial also comes with various features like date display, weekdays display, 24 hours display.

Price: Rs 1595

Deal: Rs 1299

3. Fossil Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

This cool watch will be a perfect gift for your cool dad. The blue dial and brown leather strap create a contrasting colour palette that makes sure all eyes are on the watch. It also withstands splashes or brief immersion in water but not swimming or bathing.

Price: Rs 8295

Deal: Rs 3730

4. Crestello Black Metal Chain Analog Wrist Watch

Chunky black watches have got a class of their own. They look luxe and premium and gel well with all styles. This wristwatch is manufactured with an ionised black plated metal chain strap and quality brass case that will give your dad the comfort and style he desires.

Price: Rs 2599

Deal: Rs 539

5. Matrix Day & Date Analog Wrist Watch

Watches are more than just technology. They're worn for their looks, but they also have a practical function. Combining impressive craftsmanship with a stylish aesthetic, this black beauty watch is a wearable work of art.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 299

6. Matrix Majestic Collection Analog Watch

If you are looking for something more vintage, calm and business-like just like your dad, this brown leather and the big metal dial which is minimalistic, and retrofuturist; a watch that recalls those old, slightly intimidating Vladimir Mayakovsky posters.

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 329

7. Casio Analog Brown Dial Men's Watch

For those who want a gem of a watch with a genuine heritage that still ranks as an impulse purchase, grab this stunning piece from Casio. It’s got a sleek design, a caramel shade cosy strap that’s skin-friendly and a chocolatey brown round dial.

Price: Rs 3995

Deal: Rs 3455

8. Benyar Luxury Business Casual Party-Wear Watch

Here’s a statement-making piece that has three chronograph sub-dials, a Japanese quartz movement with an analogue display and a black silicone band that gives it a luxe look. This party-ready number is abrasion resistant, scratch-resistant and waterproof.

Price: Rs 4490

Deal: Rs 2490

9. Fossil Chronograph Men's Watch

This dark all-black is a must-have piece and is definitely a winning choice to win your dad’s heart this Father’s Day. It does not catch on cuffs or equipment and is very simple in design with a dial that's easy to read. The hands are designed so that the hours, minutes, and seconds can't be confused for one another and the marks or numerals are large, distinct, and easy to read.

Price: Rs 10995

Deal: Rs 6595

10. Timex All-Brown Watch for Men

Ask a watch type for a solid, revered all-rounder, and they'll probably point you to a Timex watch. This chunky-looking brown snazzy watch will suit everyone and will look good on your wrist. It's a style statement in itself.

Price: Rs 3995

Deal: Rs 2395

11. Timex Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

Here’s my personal favourite! If the cobalt blue colour hasn't won your eyes yet we don't know what will! The water-resistant watch features resin and silicone straps that are made to resist the elements and colour fading too. It’ll be an ideal gift for your adventure-loving dad.

Price: Rs 4695

Deal: Rs 3147

12. Citizen Eco-Drive Analog White Dial Men's Watch

This classy watch is a timeless piece that your dad will for sure adore. It’s got a luxe touch and silver sheen that he can wear to all occasions. This Eco-Drive does not require any battery replacement, charging or winding to maintain constant operation.

Price: Rs 19300

Deal: Rs 15440

Watches are always an ideal gifting option that never fails to surprise. It's a useful and thoughtful gift item and Amazon deals bring to you striking watches that are affordable, branded and stunning. Amazon deal of the day features exciting offers on chosen products only for a limited time. So grab these snazzy watches for your father at slashed prices before it’s too late.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

