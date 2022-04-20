Best analog watches that will accompany you forever

In the daily hustle and bustle of life, you need to pay maximum heed to the hands of the clock. While you keep taxing with time, you need to make yourself aware about the best analog watches and their timelessness. Analog watches are versatile in nature and need no high fashion technological knowledge. They will help you to keep a track of time just in a flick of the wrist. Why invest a lump sum amount of money in smartwatches when an analog watch can serve you with the same purpose in a pocket friendly way. Let the health devices do their health monitoring job and let the watches showcase time that they are ideally supposed to do.

No matter how much money you invest in the best smartwatches, nothing can beat the charm of analog watches. They are a must have fashion accessory that undoubtedly hold a definite place in the hearts of millions. The best watch brands have introduced fancy analog watches to serve every purpose of the participant running in the rat race of life.

In this article we will be talking about ..

Types of watches

Top picks of analog watches for men

Top pick of analog watches for women

Best analog watches for men

Best analog watches for women

Reasons to buy an analog watch

FAQs

Let’s get started!

Types of watches

There are three main types of watches available for purchase in every nook and corner of the world.

A. Analog Watches: Analog wrist watches are casual as well as formal watches with minimalistic details. They are less fussy and operate for years to come. Their main job is to move the motor and gears so as to create frequent and precise vibrations that in result move the hands of the watch. They display time with the help of arabic and roman numerals, some analog watches also showcase month and day.

B. Digital Watches: Digital watches showcase time without the help of hands. Numerical digitals are used to serve you with the current time. These digital watches come under the umbrellas of electronic drives that are only related to the display. These digital wristwatches feature an LED or LCD display rather than a printed numerical dial.

C. Smart Watches: Smartwatches are extremely techno-savvy. They not only showcase time but also offer the human being with a plethora of health monitoring functions. You can have access to your blood oxygen levels, fitness status. With the help of health trackers and sleep monitoring systems. Smartwatches are a minimalistic version of smartphones. Some smartwatches allow you to call and connect with the other person simply through the watch. These smartwatches are synced with your smartphone so that you can stay hands free throughout the day.

Out of these three main types of watches available for purchase in the current contemporary era, analog watches still manage to breathe. There are people who still fall over the simplicity brought to them by analog watches. Below the list of the best analog watches that will accompany you forever.

Top Picks for men

1. Mathey-Tissot Analog Black Dial Men's Watch- Buy Now

2. Tommy Hilfiger Blue Dial Watch- Buy Now

3. Skagen Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch- Buy Now

4. Casio Enticer Analog Dial Watch- Buy Now

5. Fossil Chronograph Men's Watch- Buy Now

Top Picks for women

1. Armani Exchange Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch- Buy Now

2. Daniel Wellington Petite Ashfield Watch- Buy Now

3. TIMEX TWEL- Buy Now

4. Sonata Analog Watch for Women- Buy Now

5. Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Rose Gold- Buy Now

Best analog watches for men

Here is the list of the best analog watches for men who love to preserve their bond with some of the magnificent beauties of the pre techno era.

1. Mathey-Tissot Analog Black Dial Men's Watch

This Mathey-Tissot Analog Black Dial Men's Watch has a silver tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. The roman numeral hour markers make this form of fashion accessory a timeless piece. The black dial with white coloured numerals and the buckle clasp closure of the watch makes it one of the best analog watches for men.

Why Mathey Tissot Black Dial Men’s Watch?

This watch has managed to bag 5 star ratings on Amazon effortlessly. It has a timeless appearance that can easily complement every formal and casual outfit of yours. It has 50 meters of water resistance depth and comes with a one year warranty.

Price: Rs. 25,000

Deal: Rs. 22,500

Buy Now

2. Tommy Hilfiger Blue Dial Watch

This Tommy Hilfiger Blue Dial Watch is a stainless steel watch that captures the eyeballs of millions of watch lovers. The round case shape and with no printed numerals uplifts the appearance of this watch even more.

Why Tommy Hilfiger Blue Dial Watch?

It has 4.5 customer reviews with great brand loyalty. This watch also comes with a 24 months manufacturer warranty on manufacturing defects. It is a classy piece with no high fashion details.

Price: Rs.10,500

Buy Now

3. Skagen Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

Skagen Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch is a textured, CD-cut dial with linear indexes and two-hand movement. It features a quick-release pin construction that makes it easy to interchange the leather strap with any 18mm standard watch strap.

Why Skagen Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch?

This watch with 3.5 customer reviews is live with 65 percent discount on its actual price. The high quality strap material, metals and silicone stands the test of time and never leaves any change for complaint. This watch has captured the eyes of people who love to choose slim, trim, no-frills analog watches.

Price: Rs. 10,995

Deal: Rs. 3,848

Buy Now

4. Casio Enticer Analog Dial Watch

This Casio Enticer Analog Dial Watch looks premium due to its artistic design. It is worth the value and a splurge worthy watch to add to your collection. It showcases time in 24 hours format, date and day. It is light in weight and you will not feel bulky.

Why Casio Enticer Analog Dial Watch?

This watch comes with 4.4 customer reviews and is said to be the best analog watch when it comes to the price range. It fits perfectly on the wrist. It is also one of the most refined timepieces that you must invest in.

Price: Rs. 5,195

Buy Now

5. Fossil Chronograph Men's Watch

This Fossil Chronograph Men's Watch is a watch worn for its look. This is the right watch that can act as a personal statement. This watch is small to medium, so it does not catch on cuffs or equipment and is very simple in design with a dial that's easy to read.

Why Fossil Chronograph Men's Watch?

This Fossil Chronograph Men's Watch’s craftsmanship is really elegant. The hands are easily visible on the dark dial. Truly classy and minimalistic piece of fashion and so it has managed to gain 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 10,995

Deal: Rs. 6,597

Buy Now

6. Titan Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

This Titan Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch has an atlantic blue colour that is highly appreciated by the majority of the buyers. It is light in weight and a real gem from the house of Titan.

Why Titan Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch?

It has a premium feel and customers feel that it looks classy and represents your attitude. It has full value for money.

Price: Rs. 25,995

Buy Now

7. Fastrack Analog Men's Watch

This Fastrack Analog Men's Watch is as pretty as the picture. It is one of the best selling analog wrist watches that suits every wrist type. No need to drill additional holes in the strap as this watch fits a thin size wrist seamlessly. It is a classic, durable, and versatile watch that every man must own.

Why Fastrack Analog Men's Watch?

It is super stylish and durable. The packaging of this watch is also highly appreciated. With 4.2 out of 5 stars, this watch still manages to please every modern and modest watch lover.

Price: Rs. 1,975

Buy Now

Best analog watch for women

1. Armani Exchange Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch

This Armani Exchange Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch is what every woman needs to complete their OOTD with utmost style. For every women style comes first and this watch is an exclusive piece of fashion worth the money.

Why Armani Exchange Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch?

It is a 5 star rated women’s analog watch that deserves to be in every women’s collection. The square shaped dial manages to fetch a plethora of compliments that compliments the rose gold stainless steel strap. This watch comes with 2 years of warranty and thus allows you to stay stress free.

Price: Rs. 11,995

Buy Now

2. Daniel Wellington Petite Ashfield Watch

This Daniel Wellington Petite Ashfield Watch features a matte black mesh bracelet. It comes with a stainless steel rose gold plating to amp up the matte finish look of this watch.

Why Daniel Wellington Petite Ashfield Watch?

This watch deserves to be on your wishlist. It has bagged 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon and has received a plethora of compliments. The mesh chain is highly fashionable and light in weight.

Price: Rs. 12,999

Buy Now

3. TIMEX TWEL

This TIMEX TWEL will help you to stay fashionable in utmost style. It has a stainless steel strap that suits every formal and casual outfit. The adjustable stainless steel bracelet of this watch is perfect to keep your look minimalistic.

Why TIMEX TWEL?

If you are the one who loves bracelet watches, then this watch is what you need at the earliest. It is timeless, versatile and comes with a one year warranty.

Price: Rs. 3,495

Deal: Rs. 2,769

Buy Now

4. Sonata Analog Watch for Women

This Sonata Analog Watch for Women is the best selling watch from the watch brand of Sonata especially for women who wish to stay classy and in trend. Sonata being India's largest selling watch brand from the house of Tata manages to attract a large female audience with its explicit style and simplicity.

Why Sonata Analog Watches for Women?

This watch is water resistant. It has a stunning design with superior quality of straps. Whether you're going for a festive, formal, or fashion-forward look, Sonata has the plating colors to match every occasion.

Price: Rs. 875

Deal: Rs. 874

Buy Now

5. Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch

This watch From the Titan Raga collection, is a style statement for today's women. The grey colour dial comes with a glossy finish and has rose gold hands adding to the beauty. The rose gold colour metal indices flow well with the grey dial.

Why Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Rose Gold Dial Women's Watch?

This watch has managed to create some space in the watch collection of every modern and modest woman. It suits traditional as well as modern attires seamlessly. With 24 months of manufacture warranty, you don't have to care much about this divine piece of fashion brought to you by Titan.

Price: Rs. 4,395

Buy Now

6. Fastrack Trendies Analog Pink Dial Women's Watch

Why wear your attitude on your sleeve, when you can wear it on your wrist? Pink just makes everything better and so does this pink timepiece. This baby pink watch with a textured dial with metallic projection makes it a must have watch.

Why Fastrack Trendies Analog Pink Dial Women's Watch?

It is extremely trendy. The brand speaks for itself and so you must not resist buying this fashionable accessory for everyday use. The silver stick markings and logo along with ceramic finish strap balance out the look.

Price: Rs. 2,050

Buy Now

7. Tommy Hilfiger Analog Grey Dial Women's Watch

This Tommy Hilfiger Analog Grey Dial Women's Watch is a must have for a dose of fashion. All Tommy Hilfiger watches are made using high quality materials. The dial is encased with mineral crystal. This stylish mesh strap is made of 100 percent stainless steel with IP plating.

Why Tommy Hilfiger Analog Grey Dial Women's Watch?

Add this watch to your wardrobe for styling and experiencing the charm of its beauty seamlessly. Its increased functionality of the watch will keep you on your toes in utmost style.

Price: Rs. 11,500

Buy Now

Who said analog watches are becoming extinct? Rather analog watches are timeless pieces of fashion that can never go out of style. Pick the best analog watches and add them to your collection without any second thoughts. Remember! Old is Gold. Here you have a chance to slide the best watch to your cart without spending much. In the budget of one smartwatch, you can bring home plenty of analog watches to keep your look top notch throughout the day. Scroll down to check out all the reasons to buy an analog watch for everyday style.

Reasons to buy an analog watch

Following are the reasons to buy the best analog watch that will be your forever companion. These reasons will surely tempt you to buy not just one analog watch but definitely as much as you want.

1. Built Quality: Analog watches are superior in quality. Due to the sturdy and rigid built quality, they have a long life.

2. Variety of options: They provide you with loads of options to choose from. Right from dials to straps, you can seize them all as per your likes and dislikes.

3. Cheap: Analog watches are cheap as compared to smartwatches and other digital devices whose battery drains within hours. To purchase an analogue watch we are sure you do not need to break your banks.

4. Battery: Analog watches have a long battery life. The hands of the analog watch move due to the frequent vibrations caused by the motors and gears. These vibrations are precise and pave the way for better functionality of the watch.

5. Technological literacy: A person who is technologically illiterate or not much older to use a smartwatch worth thousands of bulks can easily keep a track of time with the best analog watches in the collection. These watches do not need any technological literacy and so there is zero fuss while keeping an eye on the hands of the clock.

6. Timeless: Analogue watches never go out of style. Their dial, structure, straps, hands and overall appearance makes them a versatile piece of fashion accessory.

7. Bold numbers and prominent pointer heads: Analog watches have bold numericals so that you can check the time in a blink of an eye. Some analogue watches feature roman numerals to elevate the style of the watch to the maximum.

8. Visual snapshot of time just in a flick of the wrist: Analog watches need no control like a smartwatch. You can keep a track of time until the battery of the analog watch lasts. Usually the battery lives for months. In order to increase the lifespan of the batteries, you can just wear your analog watch for an hour or two and you are done to ensure your analog watch lives a longer life.

9. Pocket friendly maintenance: Analog watches do not need much maintenance. The overall

maintenance of the watch also depends from person to person. A wide range of straps and qualities of batteries are easily available in the market as per your budget and usage. You don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to revamp the style of your analog watch.

10. Suitable for all ages: Analog watches can be used by a kid, an adult or someone who has no technological knowledge. Keeping a track of time with the help of an analog watch is an easy peasy task.

The best analog watches have made their space and developed with time so as to prevent themselves from sinking into the dreadful sea of technological innovations and other gadgets. Pick your favourite straight away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

What is a smoothing conditioner?

Amazon Sale: Facial kits

Amazon Sale: Top 8 ayurvedic hair conditioners

Amazon sale Green tea infused skincare products

Amazon sale: Deodorants for women

Shower gels for summer under Rs 999

Products for oily skin

Microfiber towels for hair

Bridal makeup kit essentials

Perfumes for women

High waist jeans

Also Read: Best perfume brands that offer a spritz for eternal brilliance