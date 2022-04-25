Best digital watches for men and women that are high on style

To keep a track in the most stylish way, you must vouch for the best digital watches in town. They are versatile and timeless pieces of fashion that are striving hard to treasure their place in the highly technological era. There are many types of watch invented to please watch lovers. Each watch has distinctive features and functionality that serve every purpose of yours. Right from the best smartwatches to analog watches, you should also make space for all old school watch styles that still help you in uplifting your OOTD of the day. With the best analog watches and trendy smart gadgets at your hands, you must also peep into the list of digital watches that are high on style.

Top Picks for men

1. Fastrack Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch- Buy Now

2. Casio Vintage Series Digital Black Dial Watch- Buy Now

3. Timex T80 X Pac-Man Digital- Buy Now

4. Fossil Retro Digital Black Dial Men's Watch- Buy Now

5. Sonata Digital Grey Dial Men's Watch- Buy Now

Top picks for women

1. Casio Vintage Series Digital Dial Unisex's Watch- Buy Now

2. Fastrack Casual Digital Dial Women's Watch- Buy Now

3. Lacoste Berlin Digital Black Dial Unisex's Watch- Buy Now

4. PUMA Mini Remix Digital Black Dial Women's Watch- Buy Now

5. TIMEX TW2U32000- Buy Now

Today, we will help you in seizing the best digital watch so that you can keep a track of time in utmost style. Why to unlock your smartphone and get trapped in the everyday charging ritual like a smartwatch? Here is everything that you need to know about digital watches.

In total there are three main types of watches namely smartwatch, analog watch and digital watch. Digital watches are not smartwatches. They display time, day and dte in numerical form rather than by hands on the dial. The dial is digital and sometimes comes with an LED light. A digital watch works on batteries that pass an electric current at a steady rate to the small quartz crystal of the watch. Every digital watch needs button cells to function. These button cells can be replaced after maximum usage.

Before you peep into the list of best digital watches for men and women, you ought to pay heed to the advantages of using a digital watch.

There are plenty of benefits to digital watches. The advantages of a digital watch are as follows:

1. Digital watches work on button cells and need not to be charged unlike smartwatches.

2. The cells of these watches are easily replaceable.

3. They live longer than smartwatches.

4. They also help you with the time in the dark due to the LED display and light at the click of the button.

5. They help you with the day, date and at times alarm, stopwatch and compass.

6. They are light in weight and come with adjustable straps and fold over closures.

7. They also come in combination, for instance, ana-digital watch. This watch is a combination of analog and digital watch.

8. They are made up from tough and high quality materials that makes the digital watch a sturdy piece of fashion.

9. They are less expensive and at times solar powered.

10. They have rugged features for making it an outdoor friendly watch to use everyday.

No matter how much you praise a smartwatch, nothing can last longer than analogue or digital watches. These digital watches are mostly worn by kids but skilled craftsmen have managed to invent digital dial watches for women and men who love everything digital. If you wish to pick the best digital watches and lay some high fashion style, then you have landed on the right page. We bring to you the best digital watches that are high on style.

Check out the list of best digital watches with dazzling details. These watches will help you to ace your OOTD in style.

1. Fastrack Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

This Fastrack Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch has a round case shape and a blue dial that compliments every casual and formal outfit of yours. It is a beautiful piece that comes with an ana-digital function. It has Arabic numeral indices that indicate hours, and minutes marked on the bezel, all at 15 minute intervals. The dial has several small digital displays to show the date and day in digital format just like you need.

Why Fastrack Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch?

It comes with a 24 months manufacturing warranty. It is a water resistant watch that will last for years. It comes with a blue silicon buckle clasp for utmost comfortability on the wrist. It has managed to gain 4.3 out of 5 stars from the customers.

Price: Rs. 3,995

Buy Now

2. Casio Vintage Series Digital Black Dial Watch

This digital watch has a stainless steel strap with fold over clasp. It has a square dial shape. It has a durable chrome plated case and bezel. It also comes with a micro-light that lights up the dial at the click of a button. This Vintage Casio will always have its own ardent followers.

Why Casio Vintage Series Digital Black Dial Watch?

It comes with 2 years of domestic warranty. It is water resistant and also works like a stopwatch. It is a perfect fashion accessory for creating all modern and contemporary looks. It is a versatile watch made with premium materials for rough and tough use.

Price: Rs. 1,695

Buy Now

3. Timex T80 X Pac-Man Digital Watch

This Timex T80 X Pac-Man Digital Watch comes with a black colour stainless steel strap with a fold over clasp. It has a square shaped dial and features all the functions like an alarm, stopwatch and date display.

Why Timex T80 X Pac-Man Digital?

This watch is light in weight, comfortable and functional for men like you who are always on the toes. It is a watch that will last for years and help you convey your fashion style with a dash of too much swag in the most minimalist way.

Price: Rs. 5,995

Deal: Rs. 4,220

Buy Now

4. Fossil Retro Digital Black Dial Men's Watch

This Fossil Retro Digital Black Dial Men's Watch features a negative display dial without the date window. It comes with a blue plated stainless steel bracelet with 2 pusher foldover clasp closure.

Why Fossil Retro Digital Black Dial Men's Watch?

It comes with 2 years of international warranty. In addition, you can also wear this digital watch while carrying out short duration recreational activities like swimming and or even while taking a shower.

Price: Rs. 8,995

Buy Now

5. Sonata Digital Grey Dial Men's Watch

This Sonata Digital Grey Dial Men's Watch is a super fibre watch. It is stylish and has the vibrancy that makes this watch a must have collection for men. It also features a distinctive four line design pattern on the black colour strap. This watch has a unique tinge of orange on the case as well on the mini dial in the interior.

Why Sonata Digital Grey Dial Men's Watch?

This watch is made up of superior quality and thus manages bag 4.2 stars out of 5. It is durable, water resistant and worth the price. It is adjustable and helps you keep a track of time in a flick of the wrist.

Price: Rs. 585

Buy Now

6. Suunto Core Regular Watch

This Suunto Core Regular Watch ranks high in the list of the best brands of digital watches. It has multiple watch, date and time functions as well as a multilingual menu. The three high appreciated features are that this watch functions as an altimeter, barometer and a compass.

Why the Suunto Core Regular Watch?

This watch is classy and durable. It also has a user replaceable battery for better efficiency of the battery. It is a watch that has managed to receive a plethora of compliments for its unique design and overall functionality. This watch has undoubtedly managed to seek 4.2 out of 5 stars from the customers on Amazon.

Price: Rs. 24,999

Deal: Rs. 16,044

Buy Now

7. Armani Exchange Digital Black Dial Men's Watch

This Armani Exchange Digital Black Dial Men's Watch has a square shaped black dial with black stainless steel belt. It has a double locking fold over closure so that your watch will fit onto your wrist without slipping down. The classy vintage inspired matte black-tone stainless steel bezel and a five link bracelet strap provide a bold texture.

Why Armani Exchange Digital Black Dial Men's Watch?

This watch has a negative display digital dial and multicolor push buttons that makes it a complete dynamic piece of fashion. It is safe to wear while conducting daily activities as it is also water resistant.

Price: Rs. 12,995

Deal: Rs. 9,096

Buy Now

Women too love to flaunt some exclusive piece of fashion. No women love to repeat their clothes and no woman sticks to one watch. They might own dozens of smartwatches but we are sure they must lack digital and analog watches. Scroll down to check out the best digital watches crafted especially for women who are always on their toes.

1. Casio Vintage Series Digital Dial Unisex's Watch

This Casio Vintage Series Digital Dial Unisex's Watch is a rose gold watch that every woman drools over. The watch is light in weight and has a tonneau case shape. This vintage watch gives you a desirable and classy retro chic look.

Why Casio Vintage Series Digital Dial Unisex's Watch?

It comes with 2 years of manufacturing warranty. It features functions like multi alarm, auto calendar and LED light. The adjustable fastening of this watch makes sure that your watch sits on your wrist without causing any discomfort.

Price: Rs. 5,995

Buy Now

2. Fastrack Casual Digital Dial Women's Watch

This Fastrack Casual Digital Dial Women's Watch is a distinctive watch crafted especially for women. The bright white silicone strap and the tonneau case shape makes it a must have watch. This digital watch features a green dial with the time display.

Why Fastrack Casual Digital Dial Women's Watch?

It is water resistant. This watch is what defines simplicity. It is adjustable silicone straps that help you adjust the watch on your wrist as per your needs and comfort levels.

Price: Rs. 2,195

Deal: Rs. 2,020

Buy Now

3. Lacoste Berlin Digital Black Dial Unisex's Watch

This Lacoste Berlin Digital Black Dial Unisex's Watch is a beautiful combination of bold and beautiful. It is a watch that has an elongated octagonal case and digital displays. These displays form the dashboard of fun functionality with alarm and chronograph.

Why Lacoste Berlin Digital Black Dial Unisex's Watch?

This watch is a unisex watch that has the capability to amp up the look of every outfit. It is a watch that has bagged 5 out of 5 stars and leaves no space for disappointments.

Price: Rs. 12,950

Buy Now

4. PUMA Mini Remix Digital Black Dial Women's Watch

This PUMA Mini Remix Digital Black Dial Women's Watch comes with a black plated polycarbonate case and a negative display dial with white accents without a date window. It has a strap buckle closure for comfortable fit.

Why PUMA Mini Remix Digital Black Dial Women's Watch?

This watch is a water resistant watch so that you can carry out your daily activities with ease. The LCD movement and an animal print polyurethane strap is something that women love to flaunt.

Price: Rs. 4,995

Buy Now

5. TIMEX TW2U32000 Watch

This TIMEX TW2U32000 Watch comes in an alluring gold colour that uplifts the overall style of women in a jiffy. It is light in weight and can be teamed with any casual or formal outfit. This watch is a must have for those who are looking for a classic piece of watch to flaunt everyday.

Why TIMEX TW2U32000 Watch?

This watch has impressive features and has a polished finish. It has a timeless appeal that suits both men and women. It has a lovely black on green dial that changes according to the angle you are looking at the watch.

Price: Rs. 5,995

Deal: Rs. 5,396

Buy Now

6. Casio Pink Women's Digital Watch

This Casio Pink Women's Digital Watch is a cute watch crafted specially for women who wish to add a pop of colour into their OOTD. This watch is water splash resistant and not supposed to be submerged in water.

Why Casio Pink Women's Digital Watch?

This watch has a battery life of 5 years. It has a LED light so that you can keep a track of time even in the dark. It has managed to gain 4.6 out of 5 stars and doesn't seem to disappoint the users.

Price: Rs. 8,999

Deal: Rs. 4,926

Buy Now

7. Fastrack Streetline Analog-Digital Beige Dial Women's Watch

This Fastrack Streetline Analog-Digital Beige Dial Women's Watch is a round dial watch that has a high precision quartz analogue and digital movement.

Why Fastrack Streetline Analog-Digital Beige Dial Women's Watch?

This watch has managed to gain 4.5 out of 5 ratings due to its functionality and attractive appearance. It comes with a two years warranty so that you can use the watch in a stress free manner.

Price: Rs. 2,750

Buy Now

Digital watches are a must have masterpieces especially in the contemporary era. They look old school but deliver everything that you expect in your watch. Right from day, month to date, digital watches can do them all seamlessly. They aren’t bulky or look too big on your wrist like a smartwatch. Eliminate the fuss of charging your smartwatch and syncing it with your phone by bringing home the best digital watch.

Before you start drooling over the appearance and size of the digital watch, here are some reasons to buy a digital watch at least once a lifetime.

1. Battery life: A digital watch lives for a prolonged period of time. The batteries of the watch can also be changed when your watch goes dead.

2. Appearance: They look more sophisticated and have a tough and rugged appearance. They withstand rough and tough use by keeping your mind relaxed.

3. Durable: They are highly durable and withstand water and water splashes. Digital dial watches come with stainless steel straps, leather belts as well as silicone straps. You need not to bother about your watch to make it look as new as possible.

4. Low maintenance: Digital watches hardly ask for any maintenance. The batteries that are meant to be replaced are affordable and easily available in the market. The digital watches also allow you to replace or change the strap as per your likes and dislikes.

5. Time format: Digital watches display time in a 24 hour format. There are watches that come with an analogue display and a digital dial at the back of the hands of the clock. This 24 hour format will also help you to spy on the minutes and seconds of the clock.

Digital watches are the timeless piece of fashion in every sense. They leave no space for complaints and please the souls of watch lovers with their rugged and tough structure. Bring home the best digital watches today itself.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

