Best maternity dresses under Rs 2199 that are fun & fab for your baby shower
The pleasure and pressure of carrying a life within you are immense. Though during these challenging COVID times it's advisable for mom-to-be to stay at home and refrain from parties that include a lot of people, baby showers are a moment in life that cannot be missed. So if you are planning for a simple party at home, here is a list of the best options for you to look stylish in your maternity wear. Maternity dresses are made keeping in mind the comfort and nursing needs of the mom to be. These dresses listed below come at an affordable price range and are super chic.
1. Rayon Midi Dress
This comfortable midi dress featuring a three-tiered colour blocked design is a simple yet fun choice to look gorgeous. It instils a happy spirit and the vibrant colours bring forth a celebratory mood. It also comes with an easy feeding facility that can be used later when you have your infant in your arms.
2. Relaxed Fit Maxi Dress
Bottle green colour is now on-trend and monochromatic looks are a fail-proof choice to slay in style. This dress also features nursing facilities and with flaps below the zips, it avoids irritation caused by zips brushing against your body. It's super chic and comfy.
3. Knee Length Maternity Dress
Here’s a snazzy look that's super cool and trendy. This Gen-Z approved denim look is proof that maternity wear can be modern and glamorous. This is a comfortable number featuring a denim strappy dress that’s worn over a white crew neck tee. Pair it up with boxy white kicks and hoop earrings.
4. Comfy Denim Dress
Our love for denim numbers never falls low! There is something so classy about denim dresses that makes them a timeless favourite piece of clothing for all. Just because you are carrying doesn't mean your fashion should stoop low to only boring nightdresses and oversized maxi dresses. Grab this dress and look dapper in your baby shower.
5. Above the Knee Dress
This machine-washable cosy dress in dark blue hue suits all complexions and also owns a retro spirit with its polka dot design. The casual above knee dress features a button-down front and side flaps that adds up to its design aesthetics. You team it up with your favourite shoes and wear subtle makeup and flaunt a high ponytail to cut the picture perfectly.
6. Lace Worked Maternity Dress
While the wine-red hue of this maxi dress makes it a stunning choice, the lacework and intricate details make a clear winner for a party-ready look. Flaunt your baby bump and look enthralling in this pretty lace dress. Wear coral palette makeup and let your hair grace your shoulders to look like a princess in it.
7. Cute Maternity Dress
Want something simple, snazzy and sassy? Check out this cute peppy pink dress that’s dopamine dressing done right! The vibrant colour of it oozes happy vibes is something you need to really try out if you need to be clad in the best maternity dress for your baby shower.
8. Maternity Dress with Coat
Last but not least in our list of best maternity dresses, is this cosy and cool looking maxi dress with a coat that’s perfect for all body types and gives you enough room to breathe comfortably. The stylish dress is a must-have piece in your maternity wardrobe and can be worn during all stages of pregnancy and even after it.
Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.
