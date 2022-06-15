30 best online shopping sites for women to update their wardrobe

Are you a shopaholic but love shopping from the comfort of your home? Well, there is nothing better than sitting back on your couch and shopping for your favorite dresses with one click of the mouse. There are so many online websites for shopping, that it can be difficult to know which sites are worth it. Fortunately, for you, we have curated the list of the best affordable online shopping sites for women.

It doesn't matter if you follow cute trends, or are into vintage accessories, these sites will give you the best deals for everything. Plus, you can get various types of items on these sites to shop.

Best aonline shopping sites for women to buy stylish clothes & accessories

1. Boohoo

From summer dresses to shoes & accessories, Boohoo is a fast-growing E-commerce website offering great stylish products. Initially, Boohoo was the UK'S best fashion website to shop online, but now it has evolved a lot and started shipping worldwide.

They have a range of products such as clothing items, shoes, bags, hair accessories, home decor items, makeup products, skincare products, and so on.

Their plus point - they have cutting-edge stylish and designer clothes for people with plus size too. Also, the website has affordable clothes and other items not just for women but men too.

So, for people who love to shop, this is one of the best shopping sites to get trendy clothes at reasonable rates.

Shop: https://us.boohoo.com/

2. Revolve

Fashionistas love to evolve and upgrade themselves in terms of fashion, and to that, they always scroll down different websites to see what's in trend.

Revolve is one of the best online shopping sites for women that carries clothing items, accessories, makeup products, skincare products, bags, jewelry, and so on.

They have a 'hot list' tab that covers the most-coveted essentials including summer dresses, weekend casual, cotton clothes, swimwear, and so on.

Apart from that, they also have exclusive 'sale by category' and 'sale by size' options where you can avail of great discounts. They also offer easy returns and free worldwide 2-day shipping services. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favorite items now!

Shop: https://www.revolve.com/

3. SSense

If you love luxury fashion, then go to the website of SSENSE. They have a one-of-a-kind collection and most of the items available on the website are made by independent designers.

Those who are a fan of top-notch brands like La Perla, or Gucci, then they should look no further than SSense.

They provide products in different categories such as clothing, accessories, bags, shoes, home decor, kidswear, and so on. There is a separate 'sale' option on this online shopping website wherein you can get heavy discounts.

Shop: https://www.ssense.com/

4. Shobpop

Just like Revolve, Shobpop is one of the best online shopping sites for women that offer luxury products.

They are known to have curated designer shoes, bags, clothes, and accessories from top designer brands. From bikinis to chic sandals, shop everything on Shobpop.

Dear men - don't be disappointed because Shobpop has a huge collection for you too.

You can also get high-end shoes, bags, clothes, and accessories from famous designer brands on Shobpop.

Shop: https://www.shopbop.com/

5. Everlane

If you are a huge lover of denim, then you must visit Everlane once. From basic wear to outerwear, the website covers every style that you need. It offers women's and men's unique clothing pieces that are made with premium-quality fabric that lasts and in which you can breathe well. So, if you want to upgrade your wardrobe with a denim jacket or bodysuit, then visit this website once.

They have a host of products including tops, T-shirts, denim shorts, dresses, jumpsuits, swimwear, activewear, shoes, backpacks, accessories, and so on.

Shop: https://www.everlane.com/

6. Forward

A sister brand of Revolve, this is one of the best online shopping sites for women carrying high-end luxury designer products.

As the name suggests, Forward is a website that brings you one step closer to achieving a great fashionable look.

You can also shop Kendall Jenner's curated edit of the must-have piece from the top-notch designer collections.

This online shopping site carries all types of clothing items, shoes, bags, accessories, and skincare products.

Shop: https://www.fwrd.com/

7. Wolf & Badger

Founded by Henry and George Graham in 2010, Wolf & Badger is one of the best online shopping sites for women and men known for curating products by independent designers.

Wolf & Badger is a one-stop destination to shop for jewelry, accessories, beauty products, homeware, clothes, games, bags, belts, sunglasses, fashion items, gadgets, and so on.

Their USP (unique selling point) is that they always source their products from independent designers, and the material used in their collection are at least 80 percent derived from organic farming. They mostly use plant-based ingredients for their collection and their beauty products are devoid of harsh chemicals like parabens, phthalates, artificial fragrances, SLS, petroleum, formaldehyde, and mineral oil.

Moreover, they also provide 1% of the sales to a charity partner.

All in all, you simply cannot ignore this website as they are environmentally friendly and meet the high standards of fashionistas with its collection.

Shop: https://www.wolfandbadger.com/us/

8. Asos

If you want to shop for your favorite items without burning a hole in your pocket, then this is the website for you.

You will get everything from A to Z on this website at a reasonable price. You can filter through on-trend products from a host of brands and ASOS house labels.

From cute floral dresses to high heels, you will get all types of fashion and beauty products here.

Asos enlists products from different brands such as Levi's, Monki, New Look, Adidas, and so on.

The best thing is that you can get everything at reasonable prices on the website and manage your budget well.

Shop: https://www.asos.com/us/women/

9. H&M

There is no need to introduce H&M as it is one of the classy brands. This Swedish-based multinational retail-clothing company is a fashionista's first choice for fast-fashion clothing.

You just need to sit back lazily on the couch and explore their extensive product range. Be it a glam-looking accessory, or a sober tee, H&M has everything to fulfill your fashion needs.

They even have an exclusive 'H&M home' category wherein you can shop homeware items including rugs, cushions, decorations, and so on.

H&M not only upgrades your wardrobe but your home too at affordable prices- isn't that lovely?

A fun fact - the full form of H&M is Hennes & Mauritz.

Shop: https://www2.hm.com/en_us/index.html

10. Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is a household name for shopping in New York, America, as many people visit their stores to get different items. But, did you know they have an online presence too?

The official website of Saks Fifth Avenue doesn't disappoint as it carries many fashionable items from high-end designers. They have a plethora of products to shop in different categories such as accessories, clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, beauty, kids, homeware, health & wellness, and so on.

If you don't know what's trending in the fashion world, don't worry at all because their editorial section highlights seasonal trends and favorites that can help you choose what to purchase. There is also a category with the name 'sale' whereby you can explore different products, and buy them to get heavy discounts. Saks Fifth Avenue is undoubtedly one of the best online shopping sites for women.

Shop: https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/

11. Mango

Mango is the favorite brand of minimalists who love chic clothing and accessories.

This brand offers designer pieces that look simple yet stylish and can be worn every day.

This is one of the best online shopping sites for women, men, and kids as it has a broad range of products for people of all age groups.

From cute tees to sexy bikinis, you can get everything with one click of the mouse at Mango's website.

They also provide free returns services and free shipping over the US $50. So, if you are a minimalistic, shop here.

Shop: https://shop.mango.com/us

12. Acne Studios

Acne Studios is a Sweden-based luxury fashion house that is known for specializing in the latest men's and women's fashion wear, accessories, footwear, and denim.

At Acne Studios, you will find influential pieces inspired by streetwear and the latest trends.

Their unique designs that cover funky patterns, chic style, statement tailoring, and timeless silhouettes, with a blend of cool and elegant elements will make your jaw drop with their beauty. If you wear something from Acne Studios, it will for sure turn some heads.

This is one of the best online shopping sites for women if they want to get something that's unique and stylish.

Shop: https://www.acnestudios.com/

13. Italist

Italist is known for high-end fashion products and is one of the best online shopping sites for women.

It offers an extensive range of products including accessories, clothes, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and home decor items.

It was founded in 2014 and is known for bringing together top-notch Italian designers like Gucci, Fendi, and more. Their designer pieces are modern yet sophisticated.

Here's an advantage to shopping on Italist - they provide an added benefit to convert Euro conversion rate that provides a huge benefit to American shoppers. Simply put, you can get discounts up to 30 to 40% on designer items that are being sold at full price in the US.

It carries many designer brands like Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Golden Goose, Gucci, Max Mara, Prada, Saint Laurent, and Valentino Garavani. These outstanding brands offer marvelous designer pieces that look great on everyone.

Shop: https://www.italist.com/us/

14. Verishop

If you are looking for budget shopping, then this is the online store for you.

It is a one-stop online shopping website for people who love to shop in different categories.

From women's and men's clothing to beauty and wellness, it has every item that can make you happy.

Some of the categories that Verishop offers are clothing, home, beauty, health & wellness, and more.

So, whether you want to add more elegant dresses to your wardrobe or revamp your house, this website covers all your needs.

You can shop from both global and digitally native brands, including LETT, Billie, and the Label.

One of the great things about Verishop is that they offer free shipping and 24*7 customer service that makes the shopping experience hassle-free.

Shop: https://www.verishop.com/

15. MyTheresa

MyTheresa is one of the best online shopping sites for women, men, and kids providing luxury items at a reasonable price.

They have a huge collection of designer items and cover products in different categories including clothing, bags, shoes, accessories, and jewelry.

There is an exclusive 'vacation' category on the website on which you can shop for various products like sunglasses, summer dresses, bikinis, beach bags, swimsuits, cover-ups, and summer shoes.

In a nutshell, MyTheresa can help you get a great summer wear collection.

The best thing about this online store is that it offers quick-to-deliver services with free returns within a month.

Shop: https://www.mytheresa.com/en-us/women.html

16. & Other Stories

Our clothes and accessories can tell a lot about our mood, so & Other Stories bring together unique pieces of clothing items that can bring a smile to your face.

This is one of the most popular online shopping sites for women in the US and UK and largely focuses on stylish outfits, accessories, bags, shoes, jewelry, and sunglasses.

They have an exclusive 'occasion edit' category whereby you can shop beautiful dresses and accessories according to the occasion.

Shop: https://www.stories.com/en/index.html

17. Etsy

Etsy is one of the best online shopping sites for women, men, and kids and is highly popular worldwide.

This American-based e-commerce website focuses on handmade vintage items and other unique items. It is a popular global online marketplace where artisans come together to make and sell products and create a positive impact on artists.

The website helps in bringing independent artists and sellers into a marketplace where customers can get everything from handmade ceramics to stylish clothes for women.

Etsy is loved worldwide because it offers one-of-a-kind pieces, gifts that have a personal touch, and more importantly because it's an online platform that supports small businesses.

It is a one-stop online destination for all your needs - you can buy clothes, accessories, gifts, toys, shoes, bags, vintage products, and so on here. Also, the prices of each product are quite reasonable so you don't have to worry about burning a hole in your pocket while shopping at Etsy.

Shop: https://www.etsy.com/

18. Coggles

Coggles is one of the best online shopping sites for women and men. This online store features premium designer brands such as Kenzo, Coperni, Victoria Beckham, Balmain, Golden Goose, and so on.

You can scroll through different categories like accessories, bags, clothes, footwear, and so on.

From sunglasses to stylish coats, it's the perfect shopping destination for everyone.

You can easily filter through thousands of wonderful accessories, homeware items, and clothes to find one that is perfect for you.

If you feel overwhelmed by shopping, you can enjoy the articles covered on the website in different categories including food, travel, and tech. There is also a 'Women's style hub' category that helps you pick trendy items. Their style picks will help you create a wonderful shopping experience without any confusion.

A plus point is that you get 10% off on your first purchase on Coggles.

Shop: https://www.coggles.com/

19. Net-A-Porter

Shop their edit of beauty, lifestyle, and women's fashion, from over 800 of the world's high-class brands only at Net-A-Porter.

This is one of the best online shopping sites for women and was launched in 2000. It has evolved a lot since its inception, and today it has fully transformed the concept of luxury fashion retail.

You can shop a variety of products here including skirts, jumpsuits, cardigans, lingerie, sneakers, flat shoes, boots, loafers, clutch bags, fine jewelry, fine earrings, belts, and wallets, home fragrances, skincare products, and much more.

The brand covers items by high-end designer brands such as Gucci, Fendi, Versace, The Row, Proenza Schouler, Bottega Veneta, and so on.

Net-a-Porter also offers heavy discounts on the products.

Shop: https://www.net-a-porter.com/en-us/

20. Shein

One of the best online shopping sites for women, men, and kids is Shein as it offers a wide range of products at discounted rates.

At Shein, you will find trendy women’s clothes, jewelry, shoes, bags, home accessories, and more.

If you want to shop for a variety of affordable products without compromising on quality, then Shein is a great website to shop for.

From wedding dresses to hot & sexy bikini sets, Shein has it all that it takes to update your wardrobe.

In fact, they have recently offered pet care products and small, cute home accessories as well.

The best thing about Shein is that their products are incredibly affordable, you can get cute tops and dresses starting at $20 dollars and up.

It is for sure one of the cheapest online shopping sites in the US.

Shop: https://us.shein.com/

21. Zaful

Just like Shein, Zaful is also an online shopping site that is known for offering a wide selection of trendy fashionable women's clothing at decent prices.

This budget-friendly website offers different unique pieces such as bodycon dresses, party dresses, floral dresses, tank tops, denim shorts, hoodies, and so on.

Shop cute and stylish dresses for different occasions at Shein and get great discounts on your first purchase.

Shop: https://www.zaful.com/

22. American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters is one of the best online shopping sites for women and men known for offering top-notch quality and affordable on-trend clothing and accessories.

You can stock up on stylish and cool-looking jackets, shoes, tops, tees, loungewear, belts, bags, and much more.

Shop: https://www.ae.com/us/en

23. The Iconic

As the name suggests, The Iconic is one of the best online shopping sites for women, kids, and men that stocks the most iconic pieces by influential designers from Australia and worldwide.

On this online website, you can find all types of clothing items, footwear, accessories, and beauty products.

Once you are done shopping for your wardrobe, you can also shop for various items for your home. The Iconic has a huge range of product collections for the home such as wall art, stationery & games, books, and so on. All in all, it is a one-stop destination for all things fashion and homeware products.

Shop: https://www.theiconic.com.au/

24. Showpo

If you love following simple and cool fashion trends, then you must take a look at Showpo. This Australian-based online shopping website offers the latest and cool designs from their in-house team as well as other labels that will make you look effortlessly gorgeous.

Showpo was launched in 2010 and it houses various renowned brands such as Levi’s, Dr. Martens, Calvin Klein, Lee, Abrand Jeans, Rolla’s, and so on. From clothes to accessories, they have everything you need to update your look.

They even have gorgeous wedding dresses, so if you are a bride-to-be or a bridesmaid, you can shop gorgeous dresses at Showpo at affordable prices.

Shop: https://www.showpo.com/us/

25. Gap

If you love following cute fashion trends and need to upgrade your wardrobe with stylish clothes, then you must take a look at Gap.

It is one of the best online shopping sites for women and men that offers a range of products including maternity clothes, jeans, T-shirts, tops, joggers, sweatpants, and so on.

You can shop for yourself, and also for your family members and friends here as it has products for women, men, and even kids.

They have a unique range of products for toddlers too, so it is a one-stop-destination for all your fashion and beauty needs.

Source: https://www.gap.com/

26. Chico’s

To up your fashion and style game, shop clothing items at Chico’s. The website covers a lot of product designs that are inspired by the runway and the latest trends.

Be it bright colors or neutral colors, Chico’s offers garments in all styles and colors.

It offers the latest styles in contemporary clothing for women and also has a huge collection of accessories and jewelry.

No matter what the occasion is, this website will definitely help you select the best outfit for yourself.

Shop: https://www.chicos.com/store/

27. Goodnight Macaroon

Goodnight Macaroon is one of the best online shopping sites for women that are known for offering on-trend, cute clothing items. They have new arrivals every day and add over 100 unique pieces weekly.

If you want to go for dresses and tops that are cute, casual, and elegant, then have a look at designer pieces at Goodnight Macaroon.

All of the products that they offer have a unique feminine touch to them and people love their summer collection a lot.

From shoes to clothes, you can get everything here instantly and that too at reasonable rates.

Shop: https://www.goodnightmacaroon.co/

28. Chicwish

As the name suggests, Chicwish sells chic-style women's clothing.

The motive of this brand is to create a distinct sense of style for the young generation. This is the reason why Chicwish has unique stylish clothes and accessories.

You will definitely fall in love with their selection of gorgeous tops, cardigans, skirts, and dresses.

It doesn't matter if you are petite or tall, this online brand has items for all different sizes.

They follow different trends and styles and cover products with boho chic, animal print, crochet impression, 3D mesh, and so on.

Shop here to update your look and get stylish clothes and accessories.

Shop: https://www.chicwish.com/

29. The Outnet

The Outnet is one of the great online shopping sites for women and men created by Net-A-Porter. It houses more than 350 top-end designer labels including Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana, Stuart Weitzman, Oscar de la Renta, and so on.

This is a great website to shop if you want to buy a luxury item without paying a lot for it.

The Outnet offers a wide range of products such as women's clothes, men's clothes, shoes, belts, backpacks, jewelry, and so on.

Shop: https://www.theoutnet.com/en-us/

30. Amazon

Last but not the least, Amazon is one of the most renowned websites for shopping worldwide.

You can buy anything ranging from shoes, belts, home decor items, clothes, and books to electronic gadgets at Amazon.

All in all, you can get everything from A to Z at Amazon and it is one of the most trusted online websites for shopping.

The best thing about Amazon is that it offers great discounts on the products and the quality is also great.

In women's fashion, you can get accessories, clothes, handbags, jewelry, watches, and much more at this website.

Shop: https://www.amazon.com/

Shopping is fun, but in the daily hustle and bustle of life, people love to shop online. These were some of the best online shopping sites that can help you update your wardrobe, and revamp your home. In fact, you can also find gift items on many of these websites to give to someone. So, shop now and have fun.