Best shapewear for tummy and waist to improve your posture

There is a misconception that shapewear is only for people who want to look slimmer. With the rise in form-fitting, ‘bodycon’ fashion has also risen a need for invisible underwear – a need that regular lingerie, with all its seaming and hardware, just can’t fill. The appeal of shapewear is that it goes unseen, smoothing out not just lumps and bumps but things like visible knicker-lines and the ridge of a bra band too. It can also provide a sleek, opaque under-layer for sheer clothing, and certain pieces can combat thigh-chafe or even provide a comfy alternative to a bra.

Best shapewear for women

Shaping Briefs

These are knickers that come up higher than usual on the torso. How high they go exactly can vary from below the belly button, to smooth just your lower tummy, to all the way up to the bra line. Shaping briefs that reach your ribcage will sometimes have clips to attach to your bra, to ensure that they don’t start to roll down.

Price: Rs.347

Buy Now

Price: Rs.645

Buy Now

Shaping Shorts

Like the briefs, these usually have a high waistline designed to shape the tummy, waist and maybe even the ribcage, but have the added benefit of slimming your thighs too. Plus, they have another benefit, if you suffer from thigh-chafe in warm weather, close-fitting shorts like these can really help with that.

Price: Rs.599

Buy Now

Price: Rs.289

Buy Now

Shaping Bodysuit

A bodysuit combines all of the smoothing goodness of shaping bottoms with higher coverage at the back, and eliminates the possibility of any bumpiness between the bottom of your bra and the top of the brief. If you want maximum all-over shaping, this is the option for you!

Price: Rs.2999

Buy Now

Shaping Slip Dress

Want something that’s going to smooth you all over, but not a fan of shorts? A shaping slip dress is an alternative to the shortie bodysuits above, still providing coverage all the way down to the thigh and preventing VPL (visible panty line), but allowing you to use the toilet without needing to undress!

Price: Rs.1299

Buy Now

Shaping Camisoles

When you’re only interested in shapewear for your upper body, how about a shaping camisole or tank top? Some of these will have the same, powerful-stretch fabric at the bust as on the tummy and waistline, meaning that for many people they can be supportive enough to wear without a bra.

Price: Rs.1099

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

