Best t-shirts for women under Rs 999 from Amazon for an everyday casual chic look

If comfort is your style then t-shirts must be your go-to fashion choice. They are casual, cool and chic! T-shirts can be paired up with skirts, shorts or pants and can even be styled up in ethnic fashion as a blouse with your lehenga or saree. It's versatile and is everything you want to look fabulous and be in your comfort every day. Here we bring to you the 7 best t-shirts for women that are affordable and stylish enough to up your everyday fashion game.

Here are 7 best t-shirts for women:

1. Baby pink t-shirt

Pastel pink is a colour that suits all complexions and can be teamed up with any colour. Be it dark blue, olive green, or classic black and white. Pick your bottoms in any hue and it’ll be a perfect match with this cool tee. This solid cotton tee also features a slightly extended hemline at the back adding up its visual elegance.

Price: Rs 379

Buy Now

2. Yellow crew neck t-shirt

Wanna look bright and sporty? This striking number featuring short sleeves, crew neck and striped design can be a cool piece to own that you can wear to college, office or even for casual outings. Team it with a white denim mini skirt for a date night look or with ripped baggy jeans for a casual street style look.

Price: Rs 394

Buy Now

3. Long sleeve cotton t-shirt

Here's a V-neck number with sassy style accents that’s perfect to don the streets in style. Its dark burgundy colour and back and white striped collar border give it an edgy vibe that’s casual in its spirit. An everyday wear piece that's perfect for women of all ages.

Price: Rs 379

Buy Now

4. Tie-dye blue t-shirt

The tie-dye trend might fade out but this tie-dye print t-shirt won't! In a cool blue shade and oversized breezy fit, the t-shirt features a drop shoulder silhouette that you can wear with utmost comfort. Pair it with your shorts, hoop earrings and chunky kicks for an uber-cool look.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

5. Animal print cotton t-shirt

A cool zebra print oversized tee shirt is an interesting style choice that never goes out of style. This easy-breezy look makes sure your summer style is everything about comfort. Throw on a jacket and cool black pants to ace your vacation in style wearing this tee.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

6. Pink solid t-shirt for women

This regular polo t-shirt with a natty five-button placket and an embroidered Puma logo at the chest is a branded cosy tee shirt that can be easily paired with regular bottoms for a chic look. The cotton fabric and classic t-shirt silhouette make it an excellent summer wear pick.

Price: Rs 782

Buy Now

7. Regular white t-shirt for women

Last in our best t-shirts for women is this enchanting Levi’s white tee featuring an abstract print that will look stunning on you. Its cosy soft fabric is skin-friendly and makes sure you are in your comfort space and slaying in style throughout the day.

Price: Rs 942

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Face packs for glowing skin: 8 Natural face packs that will give you a natural glow