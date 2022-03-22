Best watch brands: Different types of watch brands for women at affordable rates

Accessories are a woman’s best friend! They can transform a boring outfit into something gorgeous. What’s more, they set you apart from the crowd. For some people a watch may not be anything more than a timepiece, but for some it is also a fashion accessory that enhances their outfit. Every fashion loving woman needs to have these watches in her arsenal. Here we have the best watch brands for women. We have a mix of top watch brands, famous watch brands and new watch brands for you to choose from.

Best watch brands for women:

1. Sport Watch

V2A Analog Digital Fashion Sports Watch

Women today are a lot more conscious about health and fitness. In this case, a chic and fancy looking timepiece does not make the cut. This is because fancy timepieces can easily be scratched, dented, or damaged by the rough surfaces, bangs, knicks, and much more. However, the best solution would be a sports watch which is made from tough materials and also comes with a clear dial for easy veining. The digital types are preferred over analog ones because of easy time reading. Most women love a piece that matches their sports outfit as this makes them look trendy.

Price: Rs.940

2. Bracelet Watch

Skylofts 18K Gold-Plated Bracelet Watch

To many women, a watch is more than a timekeeper. It is also an ornament or jewellery item. While some women adorn it to match an outfit, some, on the other hand, wear it just to keep up with the time. This watch appears like a bracelet. However, it also includes a small watch, which has the minimum basics. This accessory always looks chic and elegant and comes in a fancy design, classic, or modern appeal. Which means it’s perfect for every occasion, be it for a date night, girl’s night out, or even a dinner party.

Price: Rs.649

3. Bangle Watch

YouBella Luxury 18K Rose Gold Bangle Watch

There is always some confusion between a bracelet and a bangle watch. While they both seem to lean more on the ornamental side, they still do serve as functional watches. A bracelet timepiece is more suited for the minimalist, western appeal. However, a bangle watch can even be styled with your traditional wear. You may choose to wear it with other bangles on the same hand or adorn the timepiece on one hand and the normal bangle(s) on the other hand. It is a small and lightweight piece.

Price: Rs.842

4. Smartwatch

boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in

We live in a technological world. This means new developments and devices are always being launched into the market. In order to play and look the part, many women need to own a smartwatch. It is a techy unit that allows you to take advantage of the latest innovations. With this watch, you can answer a phone call, send and receive text, emails, and much more. The timepiece can easily be paired with other smart devices. It also monitors your fitness, health, heart rate, oxygen and sleep cycle.

Price: Rs.2999

5. Fashion watch

Pintime Crystal Watch

It’s a known fact that many women love anything shiny and fancy. Such women have the penchants for jewellery that can be easily noticed from a distance. In keeping up with this, you can opt for this statement-making fashion watch, embellished Czech rhinestones. This timepiece is for women who really want to stand out or make a bold fashion statement.

Price: Rs.4033

6. Two-Toned Watch

Fossil Riley Analog Silver Dial Women’s Watch

This is among the oldest trends in the market, which comes in two different tones. So if you are an indecisive woman who cannot decide whether to go for a gold or silver-tone watch, settle for this timepiece that features both the colours. This watch offers more versatility when it comes to teaming it with different outfits for different occasions.

Price: Rs.9995

7. Leather Band Watch

Titan Leather Watch for Women

This is a common timepiece and is loved for its simplicity and versatility. The case is made mostly from metal while the bracelet is from leather. It may come in a plain or textured finish and in different colours. But black and brown seem to be the most popular choices. This watch is suited for many occasions including office wear, shopping, dinner, and casual wear.

Price: Rs.1945

In a nutshell, these are the types of watches every fashion loving woman must own. Here we have mentioned the best watch brands, top watch brands, famous watch brands and the most affordable watch brands for you to choose from. These watches will not only enhance your everyday style but will also provide you with great utility and durability.

