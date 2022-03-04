Best wedding sarees to give your look a Gen Z style spin for your BFF’s D-day

Spring wedding has its own speciality and if you are looking for styles to heat up your best friend’s wedding day, you have reached the right spot. From Mehandi ceremonies to after-party events, don a saree for each occasion in ultimate glam style with these affordable yet luxe-looking Gen-Z approved saree styles. You can also gift these stunning pieces to your friends or family to amp up their style for the wedding.

Here are 7 best wedding sarees to slay the season in style:

1. Red ruffle saree

Ruffles are all things fun and fab just like a spring wedding. This monochromatic red ruffle saree would be a great pick for your friend’s wedding. Team it up with chic jewellery and wear your hair in a sleek ponytail to cut the picture-perfect.

Price: Rs 1747

Buy Now

2. Pleated Georgette Saree

You must have spotted this look on Deepika Padukone. If you find her Payal Khandwala number is way too expensive, this knock-off number from Amazon can help you steal her style at an affordable price.

Price: Rs 749

Buy Now

3. Embroidered Net Saree

This beautiful saree is a show stealer with its intricate embroidery and offbeat colour. It suits all skin tones and has a subtle yet stunning charm to it that’s perfect for an intimate wedding ceremony.

Price: Rs 1459

Buy Now

4. Pastel hued saree

Occasion-wear gets a fuss-free makeover with this delightful sage green sari tunic. Tailored with a peplum bodice topped with mirror embroidery, the tunic is designed with an attached sari drape. The pastel tone and jacket-like blouse give it an offbeat look perfect for a wedding party look.

Price: Rs 2205

Buy Now

5. Pre draped saree with pants

Pre-draped sarees are cool millennial favourites as it gives you that ethnic charms and also a trendy style spin. The saree comes with a high neck embroidered blouse and a pant-style, easy to wear drape.

Price: Rs 3998

Buy Now

6. Sequin saree

A wedding party is an occasion where you can bring out the Gen Z diva in you. Sequin sarees have been trending for a while and Bollywood celebrities are crushing hard over them. Get this purple sequin saree and team it up with a silver sleeveless blouse to look trendy and chic for the event.

Price: Rs 1389

Buy Now

7. Floral Saree

A spring wedding is a perfect time to look gorgeous in your floral saree. This netted saree with pink floral embroidery on it makes sure you look stunning for the wedding. Its pastel colour palette and see-through fabric give it sensuous yet desi girl ethnic vibes.

Price: Rs 2850

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

