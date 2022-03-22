Best white t-shirts for women under Rs 999 from Amazon

Whether you like it or not, people get to know you through your sense of style. Subconsciously everyone makes a note of look and defines your personality in their mind with your fashion. And of course, we tend to connect more with people who share a similar fashion sense. The cargo pants and casual tee gang, churidar girls and plaid shirt guys, our college days were the times we reckoned people with their style so much that it became their name. But the one style that never goes out of style and is always considered cool is a simple white shirt paired with blue jeans. If you are looking for the best white t-shirts for women you have reached the right place! Grab your favourite white tee shirt style and pair it up with chic bottoms to look uber cool.

Here are the best white t-shirts for women:

We call these charming white t-shirts for women the best as they have desirable ratings and comments on Amazon where the users have found these pieces to be a worth-buying number. Check out these stunning tees to give a classy style tweak to your everyday casual style.

1. Plain white t-shirt

Plain white tees are a versatile piece of clothing that everyone needs in their wardrobe. You can style it up or down in multiple ways and even layer it under your dungarees or jackets or shirts to give a street core touch to your style. These round neck, half sleeve numbers are a cool pick vibe to your summer spirit! The two stylish plain white t-shirts for women below are both affordable and classic pieces to spruce up your fashion game.





Price: Rs 249

Buy Now





Price: Rs 199

Buy Now





2. Basic white t-shirt

Basic white t-shirts are those that you can wear anywhere, anytime. Long white t-shirts, oversized t-shirts or even the pretty feminine lace worked white tees or the ones with frills are fun and chic t-shirts that are perfect for a casual outing, date nights and even at-home parties. Below are two dashing basic white t-shirts that we are sure every girl loves to own. While a half sleeve crop top style one with crochet work on the hem eludes a feminine elegance, the basic stripe white long t-shirt is something every lazy girl must add to her wardrobe for a cool slumber party.

Price: Rs 299

Buy Now





Price: Rs 685

Buy Now





3. Printed white t-shirt

If you don’t like the vacuum-ness in your white t-shirt, opting for cool printed ones will do the trick. Minimal prints or funky colourful ones will add oomph to your casual look. You can match these tees with denim skirts, jeans or shorts and walk the talk in style. They are a great pick to slay in style comfortably as the cotton fabric makes sure the summer heat won’t lower your spirits and cool print reverberates your youthful energy.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now





Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

4. Branded white t-shirt

The hypebeast culture has made a mark on this era and fashion is been driven by reputed brand names. While wearing a cool pair of plain white t-shirts is a 10 on 10, wearing the same from a brand is 11 on 10. Apart from the quality of fabric and durability, branded fashion pieces set you apart with their luxeness. Be it Adidas, Supreme, Levis or Balenciaga, a plain white t-shirt with the brand’s label on it is definitely an eye grabber.

Price: Rs 980

Buy Now

Price: Rs 659

Buy Now

How to style a white t-shirt for women

A white t-shirt can be styled in multiple ways. While layering is the key art of styling up a white tee, you can also wear it as a blouse with your saree or lehenga to give your look an Indo Western touch. Accessorising it up with oxidised jewellery can also elevate your style quotient. A casual plain white t-shirt can be layered over strappy dresses or strapless corset tops to give a millennial style spin to your casual look.

How do you like to style up your white t-shirt? Tell us in the comments below. Also, let us know which of our best white t-shirts for women you liked the best.

