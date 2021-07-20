Bodycon dresses are always for the win: 5 Glam styles to look stunning at your next romantic dinner date

Bodycon are tight fitted dresses for women that shows off your curves and spice up your look. It’s perfect for both formal and casual style as one can really be at ease and also look stunning house by slipping onto this one-piece beauty. Historically though we can’t spot an origin to its innovation, it’s around the early 11th century that women wore dresses featuring slits on the sides of the dress that were pulled tight to fit a woman's figure. If you got a date night booked with your bae and are worried about what to wear, here are 5 ultra stylish bodycon dresses that you can pick to look your fashionable best.

Cap Sleeve Bodycon Dress

This maroon cap sleeve bodycon dress is in the perfect colour to look date ready and you can even style it up with a denim jacket and put on your best shoes teamed with minimal accessories to look chic.

Price: Rs 19.97

Gingham Checkered Print Bodycon Dress

If you love the 90’s vibe this black and white checkered print dress is a simple yet classy number to sport a fun girl look. Channel your inner Rachel Green and team the dress under a white tee or layer it with a white denim jacket to look fab to your date night.

Price: Rs 12.99

Asymmetrical Bodycon Dress

For a more matured look that’s also super-sensuous and classy, this black number is the perfect pick. The sleeveless bodycon dress hugs your body in all the right places and also features an asymmetric hemline that amplifies its romantic spell.

Price: Rs 25

Logo Tape Bodycon Dress

This casts more of a sporty look that’s perfect for a casual date or even for an evening walk by the beachside. It comes in super-soft comfortable fabric with a ribbed texture that is best for any girl who likes to keep it cool and sassy.

Price: Rs 24.5

Sequin Bodycon Dress

With a high neck, long sleeves, open back and sequins all over, this blush pink bodycon dress is a show-stopping number to make sure all eyes are on. It’s definitely the kind of dress to make a statement on your day out.

Price: Rs 25

