Boots for girls: 8 Types of boots every fashion-loving girl must have in her wardrobe

Boots are an eternal piece of fashion that never goes out of style. Apart from being extremely versatile, boots also have the ability to magnify and uplift even the most casual looks. From summers to winters to monsoons, boots are a wardrobe staple. If you are a modern working girl who loves to invest in statement-making fashion accessories, then a pair of boots will not disappoint. Here, we have a list of 8 types of boots for girls that are super stylish and a must have.

Boots for girls:

Here we have 8 types of boots that every fashion-loving girl must invest in.

1. Platform Boots

If you are looking to add some inches to your everyday outfit, then platform boots should be your go-to. The trendy silhouette that was adored in the ‘80s and ‘90s is back in trend! This reliable pair of platform boots are a great replacement to the uncomfortable pair of heels. Bid adieu to unwanted ankle and foot pain by investing in this pair of platform boots.

Price: Rs.657

Buy Now

2. Square-Toed Boots

While a pointy-toe boot remains a classic, a clunky square-toe is just too cool to be ignored. These boots were quite a rage in the ‘90s and it is safe to say that they are back to make an impression! These boots are extremely versatile because pretty much any style can be fashioned with the blunt detail of these boots.

Price: Rs.2699

Buy Now

3. Chelsea Boots

Chelsea boots come in all heights and toe shapes, but what distinguishes these classic babies are the black elastic side panels. These boots often have a tab on the back of the boot, making them super easy for you to pull on. Chelsea boots have been thriving in the fashion world since the ‘50s and ‘60s. They have ever since been considered trendy and are a wardrobe staple for both men and women.

Price: Rs.2594

Buy Now

4. Combat Boots

Combat boots were initially designed to be worn by soldiers in combat, as the name suggests. While these boots are still worn by members of the military today, the boots worn by civilians like us, are more fashion than function. Fashionable combat boots still have the army elements, such as a rounded toe cap, laces, a chunky sole, and a high collar. But the designs are more flexible, available in various textures and colours.

Price: Rs.3895

Buy Now

5. Weather Boots

Investing in a pair of waterproof boots is going to be life-changing for you especially if you live in a cold or rainy place. You can carry these boots through winters and storms. Weather boots have come a long way when it comes to style. You no longer have to choose between an ugly winter boot that will keep your feet dry or a stylish boot that will soak your socks - you can cover all your bases with these weather-appropriate boots.

Price: Rs.590

Buy Now

6. Thigh-High Boots

These boots are a practical yet stylish choice for the winters. Ankle boots will leave your skin exposed while these boots will have you covered (quite literally). These boots feature a shaft that hits mid-thigh and will fit your legs leaving no weird ripples and bumps. These boots can be worn with tights, jeans, skirts, dresses, and more.

Price: Rs.3599

Buy Now

7. Stiletto Heel Boots

Stiletto heel boots will never go out of style. These boots are evergreen and have been a wardrobe staple for women since aeons ago. Stiletto heel boots are a great alternative to pumps as office wear as well as party wear. You will still retain the confidence you get from your normal heels as well as the height boost.

Price: Rs.3569

Buy Now

8. Cowboy Boots

Designers these days are looking back to the archives for shoe silhouette inspiration. Cowboy boots have also made a comeback among the others. They come in a number of prints, colours and textures. Channel your inner Wild Wild West with these Western-inspired footwear picks.

Price: Rs.3099

Buy Now

Boots have always been a wardrobe staple for girls. They are the perfect amalgamation of chic and comfort. If you are looking for a comfortable alternative to your heels and a more chic alternative to your sneakers, then boots are the way to go! Mentioned above are all the types of boots for girls that every fashion-lover must invest in.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read Handbags for women: 7 Types of handbags every woman must have in her wardrobe