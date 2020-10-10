Bored of wearing the same IPL tees to support your favourite team? These fashion reels help you add a new spin

Tired of wearing the same IPL team jersey every day? Here are a few Instagram reels that could help you add a fashionable twist.

This year, Indian Premier League is unlike we've ever seen before. Empty stadiums and no cheerleaders, IPL 2020 is heartbreaking to watch. Nevertheless, cricket fans are cheering for their favourite teams from home. Social media is filled with photos and video of die-hard IPL fans sporting jerseys of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab to support their favourite teams. While we love the sights, we cannot get enough of a few Instagramers who have put a fashionable spin to the team's colour codes.

Like Instagrammer Akanksha Kommirelly did with her outfits. Instead of turning towards the usual jersey options, she turned towards outfits that match the colour of the team. For example, she pulled out a nice yellow dress to show her support to CSK or turned towards an off-sleeve pink short dress to shower her support towards RR. Check out a few screenshots below and the various options here.

Wanna take the fashion to the next level? Then turn towards Vrushali's Reel for inspiration. Her ensemble to cheer MI during their match is the perfect blend outfit for a cheerleader. Check out her reel here.

Shweta Choudhury means business when she steps out to support KKR. Donning a violent jacket over a chic outfit represent 's oh-so-well. If you support KXP, then she has a stylish option for you. Pull out that white crop top and match with red pants and voila, you've got yourself a matchday outfit! Check out her reel here.

If you want to keep things comfy and classy, Instagram user Riya's polka dot tee with a black skirt is the ideal option for you. If Sunrisers is your team, put together a yellow tee and a pair of black shorts to cheer them on. Check out her reel here. While women have such amazing options, we've not forgotten the men! Tanveer Qureshi picks out outfits that are easily available in your cupboard for the match days. Check out his reel here.

