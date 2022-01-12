Bottega Veneta's MASSIVE screen takes over the Great Wall of China to celebrate the Lunar New Year

The luxury fashion house is known to do things differently. Bottega Veneta celebrated the Chinese new year with an unconventional and exceptional design. The Italian fashion house took over the Great Wall of China with an excessively large monumental screen as a part of an art installation which was available to view from January 6-12.

The Chinese New Year which is celebrated on February 1, was the prime reason for the installation. Bottega's project added a bright pop of colour in the form of a massive screen in a tangerine green base with the brand's name in bright yellow over it. The bright and poppy hues are also a part of the brand's latest campaign. There is also a screen that reads Happy New Year in Mandarin.

Bottega Veneta has also pledged a donation to renovate and support the maintenance of the Shanghai Pass, historically known as the 'first pass under heaven.

The Great Wall takeover reminded fashion followers about previous Bottega advertisements which were visible from planes while heading into the Los Angeles airport and another in Australia was visible from a plane as the branding was under a pool!

Netizens though were not having the brand's new marketing technique while some praised the brand for donating to the upkeep and renovation of the pass.

