Bracelets for Girls: A fashion accessory that helps elevate all kinds of outfits

Bracelets are essentially style staples that can make or break your everyday look. Bracelets for girls have been a favourite among women for their feminine appeal and minimalist elegance that can be teamed up with any outfit. For a formal event or a classy party, bracelets can always help you score high on the fashion scale. Here we bring to you 7 stunning bracelets for girls that you can gift to your loved ones.

Here are 7 stylish bracelets for girls:

These stunning bracelets are also an excellent gift item for your girlfriend, siblings and friends. Grab them at the best prices from below!

1. Sterling Silver Bracelet

This simple silver sterling bracelet in a minimal yet eye-grabbing look that can be used in contemporary styles for workwear and everyday use. It helps to keep the body cool which allows you to wear it for long durations.

Price: Rs 1241

2. Base Metal Bracelet

In rose gold colour, this floral designed aesthetically pleasing bracelet is an excellent choice to give to your little sister or friend as a graduation or birthday present. This adjustable bracelet could fit almost any wrist so you don't have to worry about the fit while gifting.

Price: Rs 1241

3. Sterling Silver Bangle Bracelet

This contemporary design handcuff-like bracelet featuring a pineapple design at the end tip is a minimalistic statement-making bracelet that will suit all outfits, both western and ethnic and also channels a very luxe vibe making it a conversation starter piece.

Price: Rs 2309

4. Silver Plated Bracelet

This stylish charm bracelet features a cute heart and charms, making it a perfect gifting option. It comes with a six months warranty against manufacturing defects. It can be worn with casual, formal as well as ethnic outfits.

Price: Rs 645

5. Zircon Embellished Bracelet

Here’s an elegant sterling silver bracelet that is designed beautifully with shiny stones encrusted giving it a premium look and feel. Make sure you wipe your jewellery with a soft cloth after every use and store it in a flat box to avoid accidental scratches.

Price: Rs 2679

6. Daniel Wellington Classic Rose Gold Bracelet

This branded luxe bracelet is a water-resistant statement-making bracelet that withstands brief immersion in water but beware, not suitable for swimming! This rose gold number is a simple yet chic piece that is ideal for gifting.

Price: Rs 4499

7. Rhodium-plated Infinity Bracelet

If you have sensitive skin, you can expect an allergic reaction from metals like brass and nickel. But, this sterling silver bracelet is hypoallergenic and doesn't contain metal additions that can cause an allergic reaction. It's an excellent choice to wear every day to work or even with ease at home.

Price: Rs 2399

Just like cool watches, bracelets are a riskless gifting choice that every woman loves. They give a certain edginess and classiness to your outfit of the day and are also fuss-free unlike a stack of bangles.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

