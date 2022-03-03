Branded wallets for women who wish to store money in a fashionable way

Women often find themselves in a fix when it comes to carrying their money safely due to no pockets. It is difficult for her to go handsfree throughout the day. In order to manage belongings like money, credit or debit cards, coins and other important documents, wallets for women have become a necessity. There is a huge list of women’s wallets available in town which are purely designed as per the convenience of women. There are customized wallets, pure leather wallets, metal wallets, luxury women’s wallets and designer wallets for women. All cool and trendy wallets for ladies have so much to offer. They have become the need of the hour due to which women can safely store their financial assets and slide it into her purse if required.

Here is the list of branded wallets for women

1. Hidesign Women’s Wallet

This Hidesign Women’s Wallet is made up of leather. It comes with two compartments and 3 pockets. To be more precise, this is one of the best wallets that serves you with 2 money compartments, 1 middle zip pocket, 8 cc slots and 2 slip pockets. This wallet has animal embossments all over that will never go out of style. It is chic, elegant and a handcrafted accessory for utmost convenience. The zip around feature of this branded wallet grabs large eyeballs.

Price: Rs. 2595

Deal: Rs. 1398

2. Lavie Womens Small Zip Around Purse

If you are looking for small wallets for women, this Lavie Women's Small Zip Around Purse is what you need. It is small, concise and still spacious enough to safely secure your financial belongings. It has a finely stitched design at the borders and golden tone zip around closure. The premium saffiano texture of the wallet is something that you will adore for everyday use. It has one main compartment for cash, a divider slot for cards and a see through window for photos and identity cards.This stylish wallet can be used for college, office, shopping, travel, etc. It can be carried independently or inside a larger bag.

Price: Rs. 1799

Deal: Rs. 691

3. Caprese Pepa Women's Wallet

This is one of the best branded wallets for women which is not only trendy but also subtle. It is a faux leather wallet that comes in an eye pleasing aqua colour. The brand name is embossed in the front and has a zip around closure. This wallet is a must have for a fuss free woman who loves to carry minimal belongings. It is a simplest choice with a punch of pastel colour that can be teamed with any outfit.

Price: Rs. 1999

Deal: Rs. 697

4. Baggit Women's Wallet

This is one of the branded wallets for women that is widely recommended for its trendy design. Compact and perfectly sized wallet for women featuring compartments and zipped pockets making it an ideal wallet for everyday use. It is stitched and structured together with a sturdy design that can last for a long time. It is made up of faux leather and comes with a magnetic closure.

Price: Rs. 1190

Deal: Rs. 825

5. Chumbak Tropical Birdie Wallet Yellow

Chumbak Tropical Birdie Wallet is one of the trendy wallets for ladies. It is crafted in premium quality PU, which makes it durable for everyday use. This floral printed yellow wallet features a pink flap in the front and multiple pockets in the interior. It has an original Chumbak design that comes with a pop of colours to portray your funky style. It comes with a bi-fold form factor and synthetic material.

Price: Rs. 1295

Deal: Rs. 1034

6. Van Heusen Women's Wallet

All Van Heusen branded wallets for women represent sophisticated elegance that reflects today’s expression of style. This luxury wallet meant for ladies has a beautiful checkered design all over it. It comes with a hook and loop closure type and delivers what it claims. It is a sleek wallet that will easily slide into large purses and handbags.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 817

7. Lino Perros Blue Synthetic Women's Wallet

This wallet is a perfect companion that will last for a longer period of time. It has a leather like material that suits any type of casual outfit. This wallet has ample space and compartments for keeping cards, cash and coins in an organised manner. Your belongings are secured with the help of a snap closure.

Price: Rs. 1995

Deal: Rs. 593

8. Fossil Women's Leather Black Wallet

This black women’s wallet from Fossil is creatively rooted in authentic vintage and classic design. It features a snap closure, multiple card slots and zippered coin pocket. This wallet can definitely stand alone as a hand purse. This is one of the branded wallets for women that every woman will adore.

Price: Rs. 6295

Deal: Rs. 3610

Branded wallets for women are available according to the needs and necessities of the women. There are bulgy wallets, calendar wallets, sleek wallets and in hand wallets to ace every occasion in style. Keep your penny, identity proofs and cards organised and safe while on the go.

