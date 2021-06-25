The bucket hat trend 101: Where to start and how to style them

Fashion trends of 2021 have been revivals and revamps of retro styles. Among many other wardrobe elements, the bucket hat has been taking over in 2021. This fit has been the showstopping element for many fashion events- most prominently, the recent fusion-based interpretation in Masaba Gupta’s collection for Lakme Fashion Week in March 2021. Global icons and trend setters like Bella Hadid, Billie Eilish, Kaia Gerber and many more have been spotted wearing bucket hats everywhere this year. If you are sceptical about this trend, we are here to break it down for you and make styling a bucket hat super easy!

What is a bucket hat?

Also called fishermen’s hat, this iconic accessory had humble beginnings in the late 1940s. By the 1990s, bucket hats were back with a very glamorous glow-up! With the development of western street styles, bucket hats became a staple accessory for men’s wardrobes in the 90s. Inspired by that era, modern bucket hats are unisex, in accordance with the social acceptance of gender fluidity and androgynous styles in fashion. A statement laid-back style, these hats have become a summer essential with their wide, downward-sloping brims and heavy-duty natural fabrics.

What do I wear with a bucket hat?

Bucket hats have such an easy-going aura about them that they go well with every face shape and size, and best with casual or chic streetwear. Do not let anyone tell you they aren’t flattering, just because of their shape! Check out these 5 awesome bucket hats and tips on how to style them!

1. TyranT Black and White Cow Print Bucket Hat. As bizzare as cow prints can seem for a hat, you can totally rock it as long as you don't over-do it. Let this hat be the only item with prints in your ensemble. Wear it with an oversized plain white collar button down shirt, an A-line and knee-length blue denim skirt and chunky loafers to create a an effortlessly summer-ready outfit!

2. Palay Reversible Daisy Print Bucket Hat. You get 2 in 1 hat- and both are so adorable! This minimalistic daisy print on beige as well as the reversible black will pair very well with a vibrant yellow t-shirt with bold floral prints and a distressed and flared blue denim jeans. If you have a matching beige handbag and white sneakers to go with it, you are ready to rock the complete look!

3. Coreteq Zebra Print Illusion Reversible Bucket Hat. This one is an ideal buy if you can play it low, but also are spontaneous enough to take the occasional risk! The reverse side of this hat is plain black and will go with any casual streetwear. The right side up however, is for when you are feeling extra funky. On those days, it's all or nothing! Pair the stylized, illusion-zebra print of the hat with a half-sleeve collar shirt with thin and vertical zebra strips, baggy pants with vertical zebra strips and a wide black belt at your waist for the visual balance. You are sure to make heads turn on the street for your bold style statement!

4. TyranT Pink Bucket Hat. Pastels are in trend this summer, and there is no better way to flaunt them than with this charming bucket hat! Try wearing this hat with a fitted half-sleeve white t-shirt underneath a knitted and loosely fitted sleeveless crop top in the colour tan. With loose khaki pants and white sneakers, you can be Insta-ready and a trendy fashionista as well!

5. Coreteq Tiger Print Reversible Bucket Hat. We urge you to buy this one and use it for the printed side! This luxurious, rich green tones with the royal bengal tiger have stolen our hearts. A very unique and unconventional design for a hat, you can totally rock a monotone ensemble with this, and let the hat be the statement piece. Wear a forest green sweatshirt and matching sweatpants with chunky black combat boots for an oh-so street chic look!

